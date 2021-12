Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

43 Farewell Street sold for $1,255,000 on December 10. This 3,382 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 4 baths.

10 Cherry Street sold for $775,000 on December 10. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 Fir Street sold for $2,125,000 on December 9. This 4,360 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 8 baths.

41 Elm Street sold for $1,750,001 on December 10. This 1,968 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

17 Old Beach Road sold for $1,075,000 on December 9. This 2,440 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

147 Harrison Avenue sold for $23 million. This 18,787 sq. ft home has 10 beds and 11 baths.

Beacon Rock, Newport RI.

425 Bellevue Avenue sold for $5.75 million on December 7. This 9,951 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 8 baths.

50 School Street #2 sold for $1,210,000 on December 7. This 1,384 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

DCIM\105MEDIA\DJI_0137.JPG

Middletown

48 Green End Avenue sold for $975,000 on December 10. This 2,393 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

42 Miller Street sold for $825,000 on December 10. This 3,120 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

108 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $2,675,000 on December 9.This 3,400 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

1206 West Main Road sold for $375,000 on December 8. This 1,216 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

1 Leland Point Drive sold for $394,900 on December 10. This 1,606 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

1926 East Main Road sold for $300,000 on December 10. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

72 Valley Lane sold for $424,000 on December 10. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

93 Wapping Road sold for $1,800,000 on December 10. This 4,168 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

27 Lehigh Terrace sold for $510,000 on December 10. This 2,848 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

246 Hilltop Drive sold for $575,000 on December 9. This 2,288 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

62 Stage Coach Road sold for $400,000 on December 9. This 968 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

14 Cottage Avenue sold for $370,000 on December 8. This 1,286 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

111 Massasoit Avenue sold for $380,000 on December 6. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

312 Glen Farm Road sold for $1,640,000 on December 7. This 4,209 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.

125 Corys Lane #Volunteer sold for $810,000 on December 6. This 1,565 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

125 Cory’s Lane #Defender 1&2 sold for $625,000 on December 6. This 1,592 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

4 Top O’ The Mark Drive sold for $645,000 on December 7. This 1,807 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

default

Tiverton

3052 Main Road sold for $511,950 on December 10. This 2,002 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

32 Reed Street sold for $350,000 on December 10. This 1,349 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

179 Leeshore Lane sold for $1,236,825 on December 6. This 2,876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

26 Blaisdell Avenue sold for $350,000 on December 6. This 1,454 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Little Compton

306 West Main Road sold for $555,000 on December 7. This 1,384 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.