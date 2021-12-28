Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

20 Fair Street sold for $1,000,000 on December 22. This 1,725 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths.

10 Fair Street sold for $1,000,000 on December 22. This 2,514 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5 baths.

7 Wilbur Avenue sold for $700,000 on December 21. This 2,596 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

50 School Street #5 sold for $1,350,000 on December 20. This 1,627 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

115 Narragansett Avenue sold for $8,990,000 on December 21. This 19,050 sq. ft home has 23 beds and 14 baths.

9 Calvert Street sold for $917,500 on December 21. This 1,769 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

448 Broadway #2 sold for $475,500 on December 20. This 1,620 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

8 Champlin Terrace sold for $446,000 on December 23. This 1,880 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

29 J H Dwyer Drive sold for $825,000 on December 22. This 3,525 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

49 Reservoir Road sold for $415,000 on December 22. This 536 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

10 Coddington Way sold for $680,000 on December 22. This 2,578 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

11 North Drive sold for $170,001 on December 21. This 1,104 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

59 Buoy Street sold for $415,000 on December 23. This 795 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Tiverton

86 Tanglewood Drive sold for $600,000 on December 23. This 3,308 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

23 South Avenue sold for $500,000 on December 21. This 1,694 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

222 Winnisimet Drive sold for $1,715,000 on December 21. This 5,219 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Little Compton

25 Bernard Lane sold for $565,000 on December 24. The property was sold with 12 Francis Lane for a total price of $599,000. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.