Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Nantucket.

Today:Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight:A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday:A chance of showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night:A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday:Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night:Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night:Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday:Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 14 mph.

NWS Forecast for: Newport RI
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update:2:32 am EST Dec 1, 2021

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).