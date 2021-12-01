Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Martha’s Vineyard.

Today:Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight:A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday:A chance of showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night:A chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday:Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night:A slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.

Sunday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night:Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday:Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night:Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday:Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 13 to 16 mph.

NWS Forecast for: Marthas Vineyard Airport MA
Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA
Last Update:2:32 am EST Dec 1, 2021

