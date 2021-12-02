The Special Commission on Reapportionment will meet Thursday to hear a presentation on the initial plans for the reapportionment of House and Senate districts, according to a media advisory from the State of Rhode Island General Assembly. The commission will meet Thursday, December 2 at 6 pm in Room 35 in the basement of the State House. Masks are required in the State House.

The meeting will include an update by Kimball Brace of Election Data Services on the racial bloc voting analysis, which was discussed by the commission at its last meeting. Brace is also expected to give an explanation of the process of drawing the district maps, as well as a presentation of initial alternative plans of House and Senate districts, an explanation of concepts and ripple effect, and an explanation of the timeline moving forward.

The state constitution calls for the General Assembly to reapportion its districts as well as the two congressional districts after each 10-year federal census. The commission is co-chaired by Sen. Stephen R. Archambault (D-Dist. 22, Smithfield, North Providence, Johnston) and Rep. Robert D. Phillips (D-Dist. 51, Woonsocket, Cumberland).

The meeting will air live on Capitol Television, which can be seen on Cox Channels 15 and 61, on Full Channel on Channel 15, and on Channel 34 by Verizon subscribers. The meetings will also be live-streamed at http://rilegislature.gov/CapTV/Pages/default.aspx.