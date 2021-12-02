Touro Synagogue, the oldest synagogue building still standing in the United States, was dedicated during the Chanukah festival celebrations on December 2nd of 1763.

According to the Touro Synagogue’s website, the dedication ceremony was a regional celebration attended not only by the congregation but also by clergy and other dignitaries from around the colony including Congregationalist Minister Ezra Stiles who later became the president of Yale University.

