It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
32 School Street #2 | $425,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm
Middletown
126 Corey Lane | $465,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm
Jamestown
60 Steamboat Street | $609,900
Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.
Little Compton
4 Friendship Lane | $989,900
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
380 Long Highway | $799,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.