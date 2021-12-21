It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing

120 Swinburne Row, Newport | $500,000

Offered by Joseph Fitzpatrick.

Location, location, location! A rare opportunity to live, vacation or invest in your own luxury condo in the heart of historic downtown Newport. Step out your door to restaurants, sailing, shopping, or climb aboard the water taxi to the Jazz and Folk Festivals. Work remotely from home and enjoy outdoor space with two separate private decks overlooking downtown. You even have two private parking spaces. Part of the prestigious and professionally managed Brick Market Place in the General Business District, this is also an ideal investment property. Your condo features red oak floors, custom kitchen cabinetry with quartz countertops, the latest slate-grey appliances, an oversized walk-in tiled shower, plenty of storage in three closets, a washer and dryer, forced air heating and A/C for your comfort, living room dimmer lights, and ceiling-to-floor Anderson handcrafted art-glass insulated sliding doors to your decks. This luxury condo is ready for you to move in and live your dream life. Option to buy it furnished with pieces by Restoration Hardware, Crate and Barrel, and designer Jonathan Louis. Being sold as a 1031 Exchange requiring possible buyer flexibility to extend closing up to 60 days beyond typical closing period.

Newport

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

9 Underwood Court | $1,490,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

16 Calvert Street | $1,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

59 Kingston Ave | $369,287

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

251 Island Drive | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

391 Forest Avenue | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

133 Redwood Road | $469,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1651 East Main Road | $449,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

20 Ash Street | $270,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

378 Vanderbilt Lane | $2,950,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

536 Park Avenue | $675,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

130 King Phillip | $519,950

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

19 Canton Street | $680,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Jamestown

691 East Shore Road | $925,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Tiverton

6 Red Tail Trail | $189,000

Open House on Saturday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

495 Main Road | $239,999

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

28 Belleview Avenue | $199,999

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

447 Stafford Road #F1 | $256,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

24 Lark Lane | $249,900

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

21 Watermark Dr #75 | $899,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

83 Water’s Edge #24 | $875,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Little Compton

Nothing scheduled.