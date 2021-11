Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

1 Cypress Street sold for $2,450,000 on November 19. This 4,260 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.

157 Kay Street sold for $1,035,000 on November 19. This 2,080 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

41 3rd Street sold for $1,495,000 on November 19. This 2,662 sq. ft has 6 beds and 4 baths.

364 Bellevue Avenue #W101 sold for $1,080,000 on November 19. This 2,218 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

124 Harrison Avenue sold for $1,995,000 on November 19. This 2,2284 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

128 Connection Street sold for $530,000 on November 18. This 1,023 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.

137 Spring Street #2 sold for $320,000 on November 17. This 637 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

189 Gibbs Avenue sold for $669,000 on November 17. This 1,399 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

24 Freeborn Street sold for $655,000 on November 16. This 2,026 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.

81 Kay Street sold for $925,000 on November 16. This 1,823 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

28 Champlin Street sold for $1,600,000 on November 16. This 2,914 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

125 Kay Street sold for $975,000 on November 15. This 2,568 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

64 Friendship Street sold for $475,000 on November 15. This 1,435 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

132 Maple Avenue sold for $500,000 on November 19. This 3,214 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.

3 Namquid Drive sold for $410,000 on November 17. This 1,000 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

357 Valley Road sold for $494,000 on November 15. This 1,272 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

567 Bristol Ferry Road #2 sold for $525,000 on November 19. This 1,832 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

567 Bristol Ferry Road #3 sold for $429,000 on November 15. This 1,554 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

139 Pear Street sold for $650,000 on November 17. This 2,729 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

409 Turnpike Avenue sold for $368,000 on November 17. This 2,105 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

110 Lepes Road sold for $540,000 on November 17. This 2,124 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

829 Union Street sold for $665,000 on November 16. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

69 Windward Drive sold for $499,000 on November 15. This 1,968 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

7 Fox Run Road sold for $419,000 on November 16. This 1,492 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

283 Rolling Hill Road sold for $550,000 on November 15. This 2,702 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

7 Sampan Street sold for $440,000 on November 18. This 937 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

89 Clarke Street sold for $1,900,000 on November 15. This 3,043 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Tiverton

751 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $135,000 on November 18. This 992 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

7 Short Street sold for $360,000 on November 18. This 2,394 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

71 Starboard Drive #260 sold for $600,000 on November 18. This 1,527 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

301 Bulgarmarsh Road sold for $103,000 on November 15. This 950 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

47 North Court sold for $575,000 on November 17. This 1,968 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

10 Bowen Avenue sold for $410,000 on November 15. This 1,676 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

28 Songbird Lane sold for $199,000 on November 15. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

12 Magan Way sold for $1,275,000 on November 19. This 4,173 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

128 Maple Avenue sold for $590,000 on November 19. This 1,608 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

140 John Dyer Road sold for $770,000 on November 17. This 1,679 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.