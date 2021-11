Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

11 Hammond Street #1 sold for $379,000 on November 5. This 734 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

16 Barney Street sold for $1,500,000 on November 5. This 2,240 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

9 West Narragansett Avenue sold for $700,000 on November 5. This 1,007 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

55 Roseneath Avenue #AX sold for $570,000 on November 4. This 624 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

8 Congdon Avenue sold for $460,000 on November 1. This 1,435 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

50 Old Beach Road #11 sold for $399,900 on November 1. This 898 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

26 Pearl Street sold for $390,000 on November 1. This 1,224 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

34 Squantum Drive sold for $435,000 on November 2. This 1,616 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

119 Howland Avenue sold for $892,500 on November 3. This 1,713 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

8 Yarnell Avenue sold for $415,000 on November 3. This 2,534 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

1652 West Main Road sold for $435,000 on November 1. This 1,732 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

1101 Fairway Drive #1101 sold for $410,000 on November 1. This 1,989 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

87 Gossets Turn Drive sold for $1,100,000 on November 1. This 5,144 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #602 sold for $615,000 on November 5. This 1,365 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

106 Carnegie Abbey Lane sold for $1,728,234 on November 2. This 4,111 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 6 baths.

567 Bristol Ferry Road #1 sold for $515,000 on November 1. This 1,747 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

5 Broad Street sold for $2,215,000 on November 5. This 1,234 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

23 Grinnell Street sold for $615,000 on November 5. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

19 Columbia Lane sold for $1,020,000 on November 4. This 2,784 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

710 W Reach Drive sold for $860,000 on November 5. This 2,984 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

10 Umiak Avenue sold for $895,000 on November 4. This 1,680 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

275 East Shore Road sold for $820,000 on November 2. This 1,612 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

601 Beavertail Road sold for $3,050,000 on November 2. This 6,114 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 5 baths.

40 Clarks Village Road sold for $689,900 on November 2. This 624 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

83 Neptune Street sold for $520,000 on November 1. This 787 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Tiverton

80 Durfee Road sold for $349,500 on November 3. This 1,026 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

35 Highland Court sold for $390,000 on November 5. This 1,456 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

9 South Court sold for $1,125,000 on November 5. This 2,544 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

9 Cutter Lane #126 sold for $852,000 on November 4. This 3,325 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

11 W Frank Road sold for $382,000 on November 2. This 2,133 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

108 Horizon Drive sold for $530,000 on November 1. This 2,206 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

1443 Crandall Road sold for $561,000 on November 1. This 2,296 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

115 Kenyon Road sold for $459,000 on November 1. This 2,250 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

Nothing recorded.