Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Newport
34 Catherine Street #A sold for $442,500 on October 29. This 728 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
50 School Street #8 sold for $2,650,000 on October 29. This 2,83 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.
336 Gibbs Avenue sold for $2,850,000 on October 28. This 8,045 sq. ft home has 9 beds and 10 baths.
700 Bellevue Avenue sold for $3,000,000 on October 28. This 2,004 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
47 Kay Street sold for $935,000 on October 28. This 2,005 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
103 Mill Street sold for $1,300,000 on October 29. This 1,490 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.
5 Sharon Court sold for $955,000 on October 29. This 1,568 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
553 Bellevue Avenue #16 sold for $675,000 on October 27. This 1,828 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
13 Brinley Street sold for $660,000 on October 26. This 1,989 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
10 Hope Street sold for $815,000 on October 26. This 4,294 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
109 Church Street #1 sold for $360,000 on October 26. This 644 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
56 Middleton Avenue sold for $773,000 on October 26. This 3,336 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.
97 Old Beach Road # B sold for $1,585,000 on October 25. This 1,557 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
106 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $425,000 on October 25. This 1,376 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
Middletown
20 Freeborn Street sold for $400,000 on October 29. This 816 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
46 Vernon Avenue sold for $284,900 on October 27. This 1,080 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
Portsmouth
35 Island Avenue sold for $299,900 on October 27. This 864 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
63 Valley Lane sold for $395,000 on October 29. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
24 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $510,000 on October 29. This 2,077 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
31 Carnegie Harbor Drive sold for $1,510,000 on October 28. This 3,078 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.
110 Lambie Circle sold for $1,400,000 on October 27. This 4,002 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
Jamestown
15 High Street sold for $1,800,000 on October 25. This 3,708 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.
Tiverton
211 Bridle Way sold for $450,000 on October 29. This 1,868 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
377 Stone Church Road sold for $650,000 on October 29. This 1,956 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
45 Starboard Drive #370 sold for $633,000 on October 29. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
202 Field Stone Lane sold for $655,000 on October 28. This 1,169 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
138 Crandell Street sold for $210,000 on October 26. This 1,155 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
29 Cutter Lane #120 sold for $885,000 on October 27. This 3,774 sq. ft home has 3 bed and 4 baths.
18 Evans Court sold for $127,000 on October 25. This 748 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
93 Briarwood Avenue sold for $367,500 on October 26. This 2,014 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
Little Compton
260 John Dyer Road sold for $1,630,000 on October 29. This 3,228 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
31 Maple Avenue sold for $840,000 on October 29. This 1,500 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
