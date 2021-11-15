Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

17 Third Street sold for $1,635,000 on November 12. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

58 Gibbs Avenue sold for $720,000 on November 10. This 2,800 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

71 Prospect Hill Street sold for $825,000 on November 10. This 2,216 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

3 Dartmouth Street sold for $675,000 on November 10. This 1,710 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

65 Kingston Avenue sold for $500,000 on November 9. This 1,548 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

2 Mumford Avenue sold for $649,000 on November 10. This 2,215 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

1 Commercial #38A sold for $600,000 on November 9. This 676 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

1 Seaview Avenue #3 sold for $900,000 on November 8. This 1,989 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

Nothing reported.

Portsmouth

76 President Avenue sold for $689,500 on November 8. This 8,324 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.

Jamestown

9 Union Street sold for $545,000 on November 10. This 1,350 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

589 Beavertail Road sold for $6,294,750 on November 10. This 8,706 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 7 baths.

2 Spanker Street sold for $599,000 on November 10. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

26 Deck Street sold for $680,000 on November 9. This 1,900 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

135 Blueberry Lane sold for $469,000 on November 12. This 3,355 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

33 Randolph Avenue sold for $350,000 on November 9. This 3,945 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.

46 Margaret Street sold for $440,000 on November 8. This 2,532 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

45 Quicksand Pond Road sold for $1,088,000 on November 12. This 1,974 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.