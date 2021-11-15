Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Newport
17 Third Street sold for $1,635,000 on November 12. This 1,560 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
58 Gibbs Avenue sold for $720,000 on November 10. This 2,800 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.
71 Prospect Hill Street sold for $825,000 on November 10. This 2,216 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
3 Dartmouth Street sold for $675,000 on November 10. This 1,710 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
65 Kingston Avenue sold for $500,000 on November 9. This 1,548 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
2 Mumford Avenue sold for $649,000 on November 10. This 2,215 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.
1 Commercial #38A sold for $600,000 on November 9. This 676 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
1 Seaview Avenue #3 sold for $900,000 on November 8. This 1,989 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
Middletown
Nothing reported.
Portsmouth
76 President Avenue sold for $689,500 on November 8. This 8,324 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 5 baths.
Jamestown
9 Union Street sold for $545,000 on November 10. This 1,350 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
589 Beavertail Road sold for $6,294,750 on November 10. This 8,706 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 7 baths.
2 Spanker Street sold for $599,000 on November 10. This 1,700 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
26 Deck Street sold for $680,000 on November 9. This 1,900 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.
Tiverton
135 Blueberry Lane sold for $469,000 on November 12. This 3,355 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
33 Randolph Avenue sold for $350,000 on November 9. This 3,945 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 2 baths.
46 Margaret Street sold for $440,000 on November 8. This 2,532 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
Little Compton
45 Quicksand Pond Road sold for $1,088,000 on November 12. This 1,974 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.
More from What’s Up Newp
- What’s Up This Week: Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and the Newport Skating Rink returns
- Chicago playing Mohegan Sun Arena May 7
- What Sold: 17 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 8 – 12)
- Traffic in both directions on Pell Bridge reopens
- Newport Polo President receives George S. Patton Jr. Award
- Obituary: Charles C. Morgan
- Obituary: James J. O’Leary Jr.
- Obituary: Charles Kent Woodward
- What’s Up at the Movies: Capsule reviews – “Finch,” “Passing” and “Love Hard”
- Concert Recap and Photos: Cheap Trick rocks PPAC (November 13, 2021)