Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Nantucket.

This Afternoon: A chance of showers, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind around 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. Northwest wind around 17 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. West wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 13 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 18 mph.

NWS Forecast for: Nantucket MA

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 12:03 pm EST Nov 29, 2021