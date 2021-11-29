Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Martha’s Vineyard.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 17 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph.

NWS Forecast for: Marthas Vineyard Airport MA

Issued by: National Weather Service Norton, MA

Last Update: 12:03 pm EST Nov 29, 2021