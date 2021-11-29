Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont.

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 29. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 5 to 8 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday: Snow showers before 9am, then rain showers. High near 42. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. West wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

NWS Forecast for: Stowe VT

Issued by: National Weather Service Burlington, VT

Last Update: 12:23 pm EST Nov 29, 2021