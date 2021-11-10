Two women stretching the boundaries of folk music, Laney Jones and Mary-Elaine Jenkins, are headed to Newport next week. Common Fence Music will be presenting the show at Channing Memorial Church on Saturday, November 20th at 8 PM. Tickets are $20.

About Laney Jones: You’ve heard Laney Jones, and may not have realized it. There’s a sort of magic when you meet someone who’s doing what they’re clearly meant to be doing. You can feel an electricity in the air—an energy that can’t quite be explained—but you know it when you see it. This is undeniable when you meet Laney Jones.

In a few short years, since picking up the banjo, this young songwriter and bandleader went from playing rural Florida watering holes to performing on PBS alongside Alison Krauss and licensing music for the likes of Disney Pixar.



Her aptitude as a singer and songwriter was instant. She soon found herself immersed in the roots scene as a rising young talent. Laney has received accolades from No Depression and L.A. Record, as well as the legendary Alison Krauss.

As an unsigned artist, she’s managed to grace the stage at New York’s Lincoln Center and DC’s Kennedy Center for the Arts, feature on PBS’s Great Performances series, earn corporate sponsorships and licensing deals, and receive nationwide college radio spins for her original songs.

Currently, her music is spinning in steady rotation on over 50 CMJ indie radio stations across the country, and her voice can be heard on soundtracks of films and TV from the likes of Disney and Dreamworks. Laney’s also won many prestigious songwriting and new artist competitions, most notably the prestigious John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

Laney Jones picked up the guitar and began writing songs during college as a respite from the demanding academic curriculum working on an international business degree. Her aptitude as a singer and songwriter was instant. She soon found herself immersed in the roots scene as a rising young talent.

For her self-titled release, the explorations were under the guidance of Grammy-nominated producer David Plakon (Wild Child, Young Rapids and Roadkill Ghost Choir). Playfully, Laney dubbed the album’s genre as “retro majestic“, a mélange of timeless tunes that harken back to 1960s and 70s singer-songwriters with innovative modern textures and grooves. At its core, Laney Jones is a folk-rock record brimming with sonic surprises. Reflecting back on her path, Laney says: “It’s important to follow your mind’s eye and do what feels right to you. It’s hard to shut out other people’s ideas of what you should be or what you should be doing, but you always need to do what’s right for you.”

“Right from the beginning, nothing is typical…. ‘Firewall’ places Jones in the lineage of gothic experimenters like [Tom] Waits.” —PASTE MAGAZINE

For further details and tickets, click here.

For more on Laney Jones, click here.

About Mary-Elaine Jenkins: Mary-Elaine Jenkins’ music sounds like a premonition. Like sweat and perfume. Bourbon and salt water. Spanish moss on ruins. A product of her upbringing amidst the canopy of her Lowcountry family tree, Mary-Elaine Jenkins carries herself as if she had never left the humidity of the coast. But she did. First, Washington DC, then Spain, and now, Brooklyn. Venturing far from home, time and space removed from her roots have further distilled Mary-Elaine’s distinctly Southern charm.

*In order to welcome you back safely, please be prepared to show your proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Additionally we ask that all patrons wear a mask while in the hall. Further details are on our website.