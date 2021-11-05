It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured Open House
251 Rhode Island Blvd, $425,000, listed by Annie Becker of Lila Delman.
A Common Fence Point gem hidden in plain sight within 1/4-acre of mature trees and landscaping. “Stone’s Throw” is comfortable, quiet, efficient, and enchanting. This immaculate home makes the most of its intimate size with an open plan. Sun shines into the south-facing family room, while oak and birch hardwood floors add a glowing warmth. Square footage is gained in a partially finished basement useful for office, gym or play area. Ample storage space in garage, shed and basement optimize use of the finished spaces for living. Updated features include new siding, and recent kitchen, AC, wiring, insulation, septic and more. Three deck areas bridge the space between indoor and outdoor living. You’ll be pleasantly surprised when you see the lawn, organic gardens, specimen trees and lilac hedges that create an outdoor oasis on the two lots that comprise this special property. Walk just 200 yards to playground, community center and stunning waterfront on Narragansett Bay.
Newport
167 Third Street | $485,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
7 Cozzens Court | $1,095,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
16 Calvert Street | $1,150,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm
100 Bliss Road | $489,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
Middletown
766 Indian Avenue | $3,645,000
Open House on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.
4 Halsey Avenue | $479,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
251 Island Drive | $839,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
391 Forest Avenue | $800,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
244 Common Fence Boulevard NW | $725,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
251 Rhode Island Boulevard | $425,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
55 Cedar Avenue | $850,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Jamestown
59 Buoy Street | $389,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
28 Lyne Road | $750,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
121 Fir Avenue | $425,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
447 Stafford Road #F1 | $259,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
11 Preston Lane | $359,900
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
3052 Main Road | $510,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
26 Ridgeside Lane | $599,900
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
298 Stafford Road | $565,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
55 Topsail Drive | $650,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
371 Hancock Street | $479,999
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Little Compton
7 East View Drive | $565,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
380 Long Highway | $849,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Obituary: George Robert Hull
- Opinion: Newport City Council should vote in favor of cheaper and cleaner energy
- Now Hiring: 95+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area
- Newport County Open Houses: 24 listings to check out this weekend
- Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Wallflowers, Garcia Peoples and Sugar Cones
- Concert Recap and Photos: Tom Rush at Jane Pickens Theater (November 4, 2021)
- Obituary: Allen J. Shers
- Newport Playhouse and Cabaret Restaurant presenting shows at Wyndham Newport beginning November 17th
- Superchief Trio to play Blackstone River Theatre Saturday, Nov. 6
- Festive Igloo Dining Experience returns to Gurney’s