It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Open House

251 Rhode Island Blvd, $425,000, listed by Annie Becker of Lila Delman.

A Common Fence Point gem hidden in plain sight within 1/4-acre of mature trees and landscaping. “Stone’s Throw” is comfortable, quiet, efficient, and enchanting. This immaculate home makes the most of its intimate size with an open plan. Sun shines into the south-facing family room, while oak and birch hardwood floors add a glowing warmth. Square footage is gained in a partially finished basement useful for office, gym or play area. Ample storage space in garage, shed and basement optimize use of the finished spaces for living. Updated features include new siding, and recent kitchen, AC, wiring, insulation, septic and more. Three deck areas bridge the space between indoor and outdoor living. You’ll be pleasantly surprised when you see the lawn, organic gardens, specimen trees and lilac hedges that create an outdoor oasis on the two lots that comprise this special property. Walk just 200 yards to playground, community center and stunning waterfront on Narragansett Bay.

Newport

167 Third Street | $485,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

7 Cozzens Court | $1,095,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

16 Calvert Street | $1,150,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm

100 Bliss Road | $489,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Middletown

766 Indian Avenue | $3,645,000

Open House on Friday from 11 am to 1 pm.

4 Halsey Avenue | $479,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

251 Island Drive | $839,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

391 Forest Avenue | $800,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

244 Common Fence Boulevard NW | $725,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

251 Rhode Island Boulevard | $425,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

55 Cedar Avenue | $850,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Jamestown

59 Buoy Street | $389,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

28 Lyne Road | $750,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

121 Fir Avenue | $425,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

447 Stafford Road #F1 | $259,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

11 Preston Lane | $359,900

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

3052 Main Road | $510,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

26 Ridgeside Lane | $599,900

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

298 Stafford Road | $565,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

55 Topsail Drive | $650,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

371 Hancock Street | $479,999

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Little Compton

7 East View Drive | $565,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

380 Long Highway | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.