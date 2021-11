Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

7 Boughton Road sold for $605,000 on November 23. This 1,456 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

66 Third Street sold for $925,000 on November 22. This 1,364 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

535 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $647,500 on November 26. This 1,381 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

14 South Drive sold for $550,000 on November 24. This 2,854 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

24 High Street sold for $635,000 on November 23. This 2,336 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

239 W Main Road sold for $475,000 on November 22. This 3,122 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

20 Julia Court sold for $900,000 on November 24. This 3,036 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

269 Riverside Street sold for $417,000 on November 22. This 1,194 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Jamestown

28 Pemberton Avenue sold for $755,000 on November 22. This 1,126 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

40 Eric Street sold for $510,000 on November 22. This 1,977 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

51 Songbird Lane sold for $245,000 on November 24. This 1,050 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

29 Caribou Way sold for $479,000 on November 26. This 1,920 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

10 Birch Street sold for $316,000 on November 24. This 1,092 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

26 Mountain Laurel Lane sold for $1,200,000 on November 23. This 3,928 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

29 Hooper Street sold for $394,000 on November 22. This 1,654 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

39 Cala Avenue sold for $380,000 on November 22. This 1,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Little Compton

Nothing reported.