It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

75 Pelham Street #E | $475,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

8 Perry Street | $899,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

7 Cozzens Court | $1,095,000

Open Hosue on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

9 Underwood Court | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

251 Island Drive | $839,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Portsmouth

27 Morningside Lane | $649,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

100 Taylor Road | $729,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

54 Easton Avenue | $560,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

2538 East Main Road | $775,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

83 Power Street | $495,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

19 Canton Avenue | $680,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

561 Boyds Lane | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.

127 Soares Drive | $649,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Jamestown

85 Westwind Drive | $2,100,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Tiverton

65 Shannon Avenue | $390,000

Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 4 pm to 5 pm.

83 Water’s Edge #24 | $875,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

26 Ridgeside Lane | $599,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

121 Fir Avenue | $425,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

298 Stafford Road | $565,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Little Compton

6 Beach Drive | $1,750,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

25 Bernard Lane | $599,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

380 Long Hwy | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.