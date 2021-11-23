It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
75 Pelham Street #E | $475,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
8 Perry Street | $899,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
7 Cozzens Court | $1,095,000
Open Hosue on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
9 Underwood Court | $1,495,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Middletown
251 Island Drive | $839,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Portsmouth
27 Morningside Lane | $649,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
100 Taylor Road | $729,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.
54 Easton Avenue | $560,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
2538 East Main Road | $775,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.
83 Power Street | $495,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
19 Canton Avenue | $680,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
561 Boyds Lane | $799,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12 pm.
127 Soares Drive | $649,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Jamestown
85 Westwind Drive | $2,100,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
Tiverton
65 Shannon Avenue | $390,000
Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 4 pm to 5 pm.
83 Water’s Edge #24 | $875,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
26 Ridgeside Lane | $599,900
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
121 Fir Avenue | $425,000
Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
298 Stafford Road | $565,000
Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Little Compton
6 Beach Drive | $1,750,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
25 Bernard Lane | $599,000
Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
380 Long Hwy | $799,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
More from What’s Up Newp
- 23 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 12 – 14)
- Now Hiring: 87 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
- Travel restrictions on Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges lifted (Updated)
- Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend – Cheap Trick, John Fogerty, and Forever Young
- Concert Recap and Photos: John Waite at the Greenwich Odeum (November 11, 2021)
- Beavertail Farm estate in Jamestown sells for $6.294 million
- Block Island compound that includes ‘Courageous’ & ‘Defiant’ sells for $4.8 million
- Opinion: Rhode Island’s ‘lost girls’ – completely unacceptable
- Obituary: Micheline Marguerite Marion
- What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, coming to Jane Pickens Theater November 18th