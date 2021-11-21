It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured listing of the week

101 Windstone Dr, Portsmouth, RI. $889,000.

Listing Agents: Dina Karousos / Nicole Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s

Beautifully sited on a half-acre of lush lawn, this well-maintained custom colonial provides a traditional floor plan with a renovated eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room, dining, and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Additional features include a three-car garage, mudroom, first-floor laundry, irrigation, and outdoor landscape lighting. Step off kitchen to spacious mahogany deck overlooking private backyard with gunite inground heated pool. A handsome staircase leads you to the second level that offers a primary suite with an en-suite bath, two additional generous-sized bedrooms, a full bath, and an additional guest room or home office. The lower level completes the finished space of the home with a rec room, workshop, and plenty of storage. Enjoy a nice walk or bike ride to local McCorrie Beach. Centrally located with a short drive to historic Newport, Navy Base, and shopping.

Newport

7 Cozzens Court | $1,095,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

46 Eastnor Road | $369,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

4 Mann Ave #A | $350,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

5 Clay Street #D | $489,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

9 Underwood Court | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

42 East Bowery Street | $995,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

14 Beacon Terrace | $399,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

251 Island Drive | $839,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

391 Forest Avenue | $800,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

101 Windstone Drive | $889,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

536 Park Avenue | $675,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

251 Rhode Island Blvd | $425,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

30 Standish Road | $1,199,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

447 Stafford Road #D-6 | $229,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

28 Lyne Road | $747,500

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

24 Lark Lane | $249,900

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

246 Hayden Avenue | $459,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

121 Fir Avenue | $425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

298 Stafford Road | $525,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

380 Long Highway | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

7 East View Drive | $565,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.