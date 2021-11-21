It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Featured listing of the week
101 Windstone Dr, Portsmouth, RI. $889,000.
Listing Agents: Dina Karousos / Nicole Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s
Beautifully sited on a half-acre of lush lawn, this well-maintained custom colonial provides a traditional floor plan with a renovated eat-in kitchen that opens to the family room, dining, and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Additional features include a three-car garage, mudroom, first-floor laundry, irrigation, and outdoor landscape lighting. Step off kitchen to spacious mahogany deck overlooking private backyard with gunite inground heated pool. A handsome staircase leads you to the second level that offers a primary suite with an en-suite bath, two additional generous-sized bedrooms, a full bath, and an additional guest room or home office. The lower level completes the finished space of the home with a rec room, workshop, and plenty of storage. Enjoy a nice walk or bike ride to local McCorrie Beach. Centrally located with a short drive to historic Newport, Navy Base, and shopping.
Newport
7 Cozzens Court | $1,095,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
46 Eastnor Road | $369,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.
4 Mann Ave #A | $350,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
5 Clay Street #D | $489,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
9 Underwood Court | $1,495,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
42 East Bowery Street | $995,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Middletown
14 Beacon Terrace | $399,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
251 Island Drive | $839,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
391 Forest Avenue | $800,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
101 Windstone Drive | $889,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
536 Park Avenue | $675,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
251 Rhode Island Blvd | $425,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Jamestown
30 Standish Road | $1,199,000
Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
447 Stafford Road #D-6 | $229,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
28 Lyne Road | $747,500
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
24 Lark Lane | $249,900
Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
246 Hayden Avenue | $459,900
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.
121 Fir Avenue | $425,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
298 Stafford Road | $525,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
380 Long Highway | $799,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
7 East View Drive | $565,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
- Opinion: Southern New England states must honor commitment to cutting transportation pollution
- Rhode Island’s Annual Hotel Week expands to “Hotel Month RI” with savings up to 40% off
- 21 Open Houses to check out in Newport County this weekend (Nov. 19 – 21)
- Norman Bird Sanctuary celebrates record-breaking year, kicks off ‘Day of Giving’
- Six Picks: The best in live music this weekend – Bromberg, Bonamassa and Beauquet
- Obituary: Roberta Ann Raffa
- Obituary: Keith W. Luther
- Brewery of the Month: We visit West Passage Brewing Co. in North Kingstown
- What’s Up This Weekend: Ice Skating, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights, and more