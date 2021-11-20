These memorials, monuments, and markers throughout Newport, RI document the trials, tribulations, battles, historical events and those Newporter’s lost while at a battle. We hope that this will inspire you to visit an important marker, monument, and memorial that more than likely has been an integral piece of our city and nations history.
1 – World War I Flag Memorial
This tribute in front of Newport City Hall is to honor more than 70 men of Newport who gave their lives during the world war, 1917 – 1918.
2 – World War II Monument
More than 170 soldiers from Newport, RI who were lost during World War II are remembered at this monument in front of Newport City Hall.
3 – The Korean Crisis
Located in front of Newport City Hall this monument honors the twelve Newport residents who died during The Korean Crisis between 1950 – 1953.
4 – The Vietnam Crisis
The Vietnam Crisis Monument, located in front of Newport City Hall, honors eleven who died while answering their country’s call between August 5, 1964 to May 7, 1975.
5 – Brenton Point Maritime Memorial
Located at Brenton Point State Park
6 – Defending from Land Assault
Located inside Fort Adams
7 – Defending Narragansett Bay
Located inside Fort Adams
Located at Fort Adams Drive
5 – French Aid Memorial (American Revolution)
Located at King Park
9 – Major General Isaac Ingalls Stevens (Civil War)
Located at Island Cemetery
10 Memorial to the French Fleet (American Revolution)
Located on Wellington Avenue
11 Militia Common (American Revolution)
Located intersection Marlborough and Meeting Streets;
12 – Portuguese Navigators Monument
Located at Brenton Point on Ocean Drive;
Located Fort Adams Drive
14 – Rhode Island Marine Memorial (All Wars)
Located America’s Cup Avenue, Perotti Park;
15 – Rochambeau Monument (American Revolution)
Located at King Park
16 – Southwest Battery (American Revolution)
Located Fort Adams Drive
17 – The Tree of Liberty (American Revolution)
Located intersection Poplar Street and Thames Street;
18 – USS Bennington CVA-20 (Air Task Group 181)
Located Lincoln Drive
19 – Vietnam War Memorial; Dedicated – Unknown
Located Newport Courthouse
Located 43 Broadway
Visit Newport Markers For More Historic Places To Visit
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on November 11, 2015.
More from What’s Up Newp
- 20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
- Beach Road Weekend adds second wave of headliners – Emmylou Harris, Caamp, Guster and Lucinda
- Fall for Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser will take place virtually on November 10
- Concert Recap and Photos: Dave Matthews Band at Mohegan Sun (November 8, 2021)
- Obituary: Antonio Garcia Souto
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones
- What Sold: 34 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 1 – 5)
- Cheap Trick coming to Providence Performing Arts Center
- Photos: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ filming location in Newport
- Pell School Topping-Off ceremony scheduled for Wednesday