Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

525 Spring Street sold for $1,075,000 on October 1. This 4,217 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

44 Catherine Street #5 sold for $899,000 on October 1. This 2,550 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

191 Old Beach Road sold for $3,337,500 on October 1. This 3,011 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths.

45 Elm Street sold for $1,062,500 on September 30. This 3,586 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

5 Curry Avenue sold for $450,000 on September 30. This 1,316 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

646 Bellevue Avenue sold for $27,000,000 on September 30. This 55,846 sq. ft home has 29 beds and 21 baths.

21 Spring Street sold for $850,000 on September 27. This 3,966 sq. ft building has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

19 Loring Street sold for $644,500 on October 1. This 1,408 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

296 Chases Lane sold for $530,000 on September 30. This 1,348 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

591 Indian Avenue sold for $2,934,500 on September 29. This 3,990 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths.

517 Wolcott Avenue sold for $1,925,000 on September 28. This 3,325 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

348 West Main Road sold for $362,500 on October 1. This 868 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

213 Rolling Hill Road #213 sold for $550,000 on October 1. This 2,023 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

41 Anchor Drive sold for $578,000 on September 30. This 2,132 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

35 Sprague Court sold for $435,000 on October 1. This 2,234 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

95 Peaceful Way sold for $890,000 on October 1. This 3,516 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

119 Belmont Drive sold for $579,000 on September 30. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

42 Oak Street sold for $125,000 on September 30. This 1,000 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

99 Sherwood Drive sold for $515,000 on September 30. This 1,911 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

155 Elm Street sold for $701,560 on September 30. This 2,154 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

20 Moitoza Lane sold for $650,000 on September 29. This 864 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

134 East Main Road sold for $650,000 on September 29. This 1,670 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

37 Sloop Drive sold for $685,000 on September 29. This 2,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

230 Spring Hill Road sold for $764,000 on September 29. This 3,256 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

20 Coulter Street sold for $2,000,000 on October 1. This 1,236 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

238 Narragansett Avenue sold for $1,350,000 on October 1. This 2,115 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

90 Racquet Road sold for $4,700,000 on September 30. This 2,167 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

67 Sloop Street sold for $1,085,000 on September 30. This 2,758 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

Tiverton

120 Cypress Avenue sold for $348,000 on September 30. This home spans 1,648 sq. ft has 3 beds and 1 bath.

94 Holly Circle sold for $565,000 on October 1. This 2,152 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

14 Montgomery Street sold for $395,000 on September 30. This 2,422 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

17 Short Street sold for $321,001 on September 27. This 912 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Little Compton

Nothing recorded.