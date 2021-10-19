Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

8 Champlin Street sold for $975,000 on October 15. This 2,184 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

124 Gibbs Avenue sold for $900,000 on October 15. This 1,666 sq. ft home has 4 beds adn 2 baths.

232 Ocean Avenue sold for $12,500,000 on October 15. This 8,000 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 7 baths.

31 Annandale Road sold for $525,000 on October 15. This 1,488 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

104 Old Beach Road sold for $4,750,000 on October 14. This 8,400 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 10 baths.

11 Smith Avenue sold for $420,000 on October 13. This 1,334 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

231 Maple Avenue #101 sold for $220,000 on October 12. This 1,770 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

11 Gilroy Street sold for $560,000 on October 12. This 1,275 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

8 Ledyard Street sold for $699,000 on October 12. This 5,206 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths.

5 Dresser Street sold for $1,125,000 on October 12. This 4,720 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 4 baths.

15 Dean Avenue sold for $640,000 on October 11. This 2,837 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

9 Rosedale Court sold for $400,000 on October 15. This 1,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

327 Corey Lane sold for $418,000 on October 15. This 1,552 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

5 Maple Terrace sold for $445,000 on October 13. This 3,120 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 4 baths.

Portsmouth

29 Stage Coach Road sold for $355,000 on October 15. This 1,668 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

24 Maize Corn Road sold for $445,000 on October 14. This 1,683 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

27 Johnnycake Lane sold for $1,550,000 on October 15. This 2,449 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

032 Fairview Avenue sold for $252,000 on October 14. This 832 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

42 Island Avenue sold for $390,000 on October 12. This 1,342 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

88 East Shore Road sold for $996,000 on October 14. This 2,058 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

52 Blackbird Street sold for $200,000 on October 14. This 1,296 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

78 Lawton Avenue sold for $888,000 on October 14. This 2,556 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths.

5 Cutter Lane #127 sold for $849,900 on October 14. This 3,546 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 4 baths.

128 Randolph Avenue sold for $356,000 on October 13. This 1,176 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

Nothing recorded.