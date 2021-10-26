Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

38 Bellevue Avenue #D, E sold for $435,000 on October 22. This 1,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

23 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $530,000 on October 21. This 2,526 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

20 Almy Street sold for $625,000 on October 20. This 1,272 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

78 Rhode Island Avenue #3 sold for $1,550,000 on October 20. This 2,265 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

24 Anthony Street sold for $475,000 on October 19. This 1,115 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

16 Circle Drive sold for $875,000 on October 22. This 3,238 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

715 Forest Park sold for $87,500 on October 22. This 480 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

228 Indian Avenue sold for $3,400,000 on October 22. This 3,867 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths.

403 Corey Lane sold for $525,000 on October 19. This 1,460 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

513 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $466,000 on October 22. This 2,344 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

40 Sunrise Drive sold for $500,000 on October 20. This 2,736 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

56 Douglas Avenue sold for $570,000 on October 20. This 2,556 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

73 Ethel Drive sold for $565,000 on October 19. This 2,638 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

21 North Road sold for $1,050,000 on October 21. This 1,943 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

1163 North Main Road sold for $3,76,000 on October 21. This 3,174 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

650 Crandall Road sold for $481,000 on October 22. This 3,958 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

60 Charles Drive #2 sold for $267,500 on October 22. This 1,260 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

130 Canonicus Street sold for $415,000 on October 22. This 1,546 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

71 Leger Lane sold for $380,000 on October 18. This 1,338 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

151 Robert Gray Avenue sold for $365,000 on October 18. This 1,092 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

293 Village Road sold for $855,000 on October 18. This 2,346 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Little Compton

35 Wild cherry Drive sold for $650,000 on October 20. This 1,714 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.