Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

231 Maple Avenue #102 sold for $255,000 on October 8. This 2,112 sq. ft condo has 3 beds and 3 baths.

70 Carroll Avenue #609 sold for $315,000 on October 8. This 708 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

30 Halsey Street sold for $614,000 on October 8. This 3,118 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

23 Bedlow Avenue #2 sold for $330,000 on October 7. This 904 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

360 Gibbs Avenue #8 sold for $245,000 on October 7. This 521 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

7 Pleasant Street sold for $736,000 on October 6. This 5,036 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 3 baths.

26 Vernon Avenue sold for $487,500 on October 7. This 988 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

6 How Avenue #4 sold for $540,000 on October 4. This 810 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

Middletown

63 Allston Avenue sold for $690,000 on October 5. This 2,128 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

191 Indian Avenue sold for $4,100,000 on October 6. This 6,056 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6 baths.

85 Middle Road sold for $300,000 on October 5. This 678 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

127 Conanicus Avenue sold for $1,575,000 on October 8. This 2,230 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

10 Emerson Road sold for $2,195,000 on October 8. This 2,311 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

140 Beach Avenue sold for $785,000 on October 7. This 1,923 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

1285 Main Road sold for $236,300 on October 7. This 1,404 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

739 East Road sold for $454,000 on October 7. This 1,384 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 A Connell Street sold for $100,000 on October 6. This 1,308 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

73 Bullfrog Lane sold for $637,000 on October 7. This 2,567 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

158 Hilton Street sold for $220,000 on October 5. This 1,563 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Little Compton

Nothing recorded.