Here are the open houses happening this weekend (October 1 – 3, 2021) in Newport County.
Featured Listing of The Week: 25 Mathew Road, Tiverton
Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood off of Main Road, this oversized Cape offers over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home is highlighted by a spacious living room with skylights and a wood-burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, a first-floor primary bedroom, central air as well as 3 recently installed mini-split systems, a new roof, a new septic system, new replacement windows and a new back deck. The yard is partially fenced and offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. A large sunroom connects the two-car garage to the home and has endless potential to become a more dedicated year-round living space. If you value space and proximity, look no further than 25 Mathew Road.
Newport
111 Warner Street | $639,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm
66 Third Street | $865,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm
5 Clay Street #D | $520,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
9 West Narragansett Avenue | $699,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
5 Hall Avenue | $543,000
Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
Middletown
74 Gosset’s Turn Drive | $699,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
29 J H Dwyer Drive | $880,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
1206 West Main Road | $395,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
575 Tuckerman Ave #A | $1,850,000
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
829 Union Street | $679,900
Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
557 Bristol Ferry Road #2 | $549,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm
161 Narragansett Boulevard | $925,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm
433 Windstone Drive | $1,175,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
88 Ormerod Avenue | $375,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
13 Oak Street | $365,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
246 Hilltop Drive | $599,000
Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3 pm.
Jamestown
30 Standish Road | $1,299,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.
725 North Main Road | $1,300,000
Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.
35 Pierce Avenue | $799,999
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
88 East Shore Road | $995,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Tiverton
25 Mathew Road | $400,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
117 Lewis Street | $649,900
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm
185 Hilton Street | $364,900
Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
108 Horizon Drive | $530,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
1750 Bulgarmarsh Road | $425,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
21 Watermark Drive #75 | $919,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
29 Caribou Way | $499,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
128 Maple Avenue | $599,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
59 Old Stone Church Road | $599,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
7 East View Drive | $599,999
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.