Here are the open houses happening this weekend (October 1 – 3, 2021) in Newport County.

Featured Listing of The Week: 25 Mathew Road, Tiverton

Listed by Tyler Bernadyn of the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport (self-plug lol)

Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood off of Main Road, this oversized Cape offers over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home is highlighted by a spacious living room with skylights and a wood-burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, a first-floor primary bedroom, central air as well as 3 recently installed mini-split systems, a new roof, a new septic system, new replacement windows and a new back deck. The yard is partially fenced and offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. A large sunroom connects the two-car garage to the home and has endless potential to become a more dedicated year-round living space. If you value space and proximity, look no further than 25 Mathew Road.

Newport

111 Warner Street | $639,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

66 Third Street | $865,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

5 Clay Street #D | $520,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

9 West Narragansett Avenue | $699,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

5 Hall Avenue | $543,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

74 Gosset’s Turn Drive | $699,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

29 J H Dwyer Drive | $880,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

1206 West Main Road | $395,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

575 Tuckerman Ave #A | $1,850,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

829 Union Street | $679,900

Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6:30 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

557 Bristol Ferry Road #2 | $549,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm

161 Narragansett Boulevard | $925,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

433 Windstone Drive | $1,175,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

88 Ormerod Avenue | $375,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

13 Oak Street | $365,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

246 Hilltop Drive | $599,000

Open House on Sunday from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Jamestown

30 Standish Road | $1,299,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

725 North Main Road | $1,300,000

Open House on Saturday from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

35 Pierce Avenue | $799,999

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

88 East Shore Road | $995,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

25 Mathew Road | $400,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

117 Lewis Street | $649,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

185 Hilton Street | $364,900

Open House on Saturday from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

108 Horizon Drive | $530,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1750 Bulgarmarsh Road | $425,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

21 Watermark Drive #75 | $919,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

29 Caribou Way | $499,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

128 Maple Avenue | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

59 Old Stone Church Road | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

7 East View Drive | $599,999

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.