Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Home Of The Week

83 Bliss Rd, Newport – offered at $550,000.

Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team @ RE/Max Professionals of Newport.

This move-in-ready home is ideally located near downtown Newport and the beaches. The main level features an open concept living room and kitchen. The living room is bright and spacious with built-ins and a fireplace. The eat-in kitchen was renovated in 2020 and has access to the large back deck. Also on the main level are the two bedrooms and the updated full bathroom. The finished basement is perfect for entertaining, additional living space, or a den/playroom. There is also has a half bathroom in addition to a storage and laundry room. The property features a one-car garage, ample off-street parking in the driveway, and a large, quiet backyard. You’ll love the deck and outdoor space to entertain in the warm weather. Don’t miss out on this great home!

Newport

83 Bliss Road | $550,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

9 Calvert Street | $945,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

157 Kay Street | $899,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

535 Aquidneck Avenue | $659,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

8 Champlin Terrace | $469,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm.

29 J H Dwyer Drive | $880,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

108 Emmanuel Drive | $695,000

Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

139 Cromwell Drive | $869,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

1 Leland Point Drive | $409,900

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

567 Bristol Ferry Road #2 | $539,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

2 Osborne Ct #3 | $395,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

55 Cedar Avenue | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

55 Sisson Pond Road | $895,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

1025 Anthony Road | $429,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

246 Hilltop Drive | $599,000

Open House on Sunday from 12:30 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

30 Standish Road | $1,299,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Tiverton

13 Roseland Terrace | $490,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

185 Stafford Road | $599,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

29 Caribou Way | $469,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

88 Evans Avenue | $525,000

Open Hosue on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

447 Stafford Road #B2 | $247,500

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

82 Middle Avenue | $549,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

50 Briggs Lane | $439,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

299 Canonicus Street | $509,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11 am.

Little Compton

25 Bernard Lane | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

7 East View Drive | $585,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

306 West Main Road | $589,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

128 Maple Avenue | $599,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm