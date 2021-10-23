It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Featured Listing

108 Emmanuel Drive, Portsmouth

Offered at $695,000. Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team, RE/Max Professionals of Newport.

This spacious, well-maintained home sits on a beautifully manicured lot. The quiet residential neighborhood is centrally located near the highway, beaches, just a 15 minute drive from downtown Newport. The owners have put a lot of work into updating this home, with several additions and improvements throughout. Brand new vinyl siding and gutters in 2020. Enter from the front door to a grand staircase and impeccable Brazilian cherry floors. The living room features a pellet stove, built in bookshelves and a cozy corner nook with plenty of light from the Anderson Windows. The eat-in kitchen features ample storage and chair rail molding carrying through to the dining room. Down the hall you have two bedrooms, both with brand new carpeting and freshly painted. Each floor of this home has a full bathroom. Upstairs is the master suite, a large sitting area with plenty of closet room attached bath, PLUS a private deck with incredible water views. Down the hall you’ll find another bedroom, two bonus rooms , and access to the massive workspace above the 2 car garage. The finished downstairs has another bed and full bath, as well as a den area with a fireplace, leading to the sunroom with hottub and access to the large yard. The exterior space is just as spacious as the interior, with a screened in porch, shed, and deck off of the kitchen. The house has 200amp electric and is wired for trailer/electric vehicle charging. Don’t miss out on this special home.

Newport

10 Cherry Street | $785,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

29 J H Dwyer Drive | $880,000

Open House on Friday from 5 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

251 Island Drive | $859,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

14 Beacon Terrace | $399,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Portsmouth

108 Emmanuel Drive | $695,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

55 Sisson Pond Road | $895,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

13 Oak Street | $340,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

57 Hicks Lane | $539,900

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

47 Anne Hutchinson Court | $1,075,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | $480,000

Open Hosue on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Jamestown

30 Standish Road | $1,199,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

59 Buoy Street | $389,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

725 North Main Road | $1,300,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

404 Highland Road | $320,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

34 James M. Beardsworth Road | $469,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

240 Lepes Road | $649,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

13 Roseland Terrace | $490,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 1:30 pm.

371 Hancock Street | $499,999

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

21 Watermark Drive #75 | $919,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

83 Water’s Edge None #24 | $875,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

7 East View Drive | $585,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

34 West Main Road | $629,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

380 Long Hwy | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.