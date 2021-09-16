X Shore, a Swedish electric boating brand known for driving connected and sustainable boating with their 100% electric boat, the Eelex 8000, today announced that it has established an official North American sales office in Newport at the famed Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard.
According to X Shore, this office will serve as the year-round North American sales location, led by X Shore’s North American Head of Sales, Patrick DeSocio. In addition to being a sales office, X Shore says the location will also be used for VIP events and sea trials, with an Eelex 8000 accessible on land and in the water.
The Eelex 8000 is available now at XShore.com starting at $329,000.
“We are thrilled to have our North American sales office established in the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard,” said North American Head of Sales Patrick DeSocio in a statement. “The boating traffic and visibility here is first-class, and with our office being officially open, we are excited to welcome in guests to learn more about X Shore and to offer sea trials to those who are interested in the Eelex 8000.”
The sales team will be managing strategic sales initiatives and staging all X Shore boats at this location and is looking to employ a strategic workforce over the next two to three years. X Shore’s Sarasota location will remain as a logistics base and will be used to support the sales team to access the Florida boat show circuit.
X Shore and the North American sales team will be present at the Newport International Boat Show from September 16 to September 19 and will be accessible at their on-land display located in the heart of Newport Village at Bowen’s Wharf.
