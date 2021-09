Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

74 Second Street sold for $3,595,000 on August 31. This 4,343 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

6 Pine Street sold for $1,364,000 on September 3. This 1,650 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

37 Elm Street sold for $1,350,000 on September 1. This 2,560 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

46 Everett Street sold for $1,050,000 on August 31. This 2,008 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

98 Roseneath Avenue sold for $1,00,098 on September 3. This 1,938 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

18 Young Street sold for $975,000 on September 3. This three-story multi-family spans 2,883 sq. ft.

28 Calvert Street sold for $778,000 on September 3. This three-story multi-family spans 3,738 sq. ft.

11 Eustis Avenue sold for $865,000 on September 1. This 840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 Hammond Street #3 sold for $335,000 on September 1. This 703 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

1140 Green End Avenue sold for $895,000 on September 1. This 2,717 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

22 Wyndham Hill Road sold for $740,000 on August 30. This 2,268 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

1195 Green End Avenue sold for $700,000 on September 3. This two-story multi-family spans 2,373 sq. ft.

71 Samson Lane sold for $607,000 on September 1. This 1,824 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

563 Green End Avenue sold for $589,500 on August 31. This 1,767 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

28 Continental Drive sold for $550,000 on September 2. This 1,512 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

7 Thelma Lane sold for $550,000 on August 30. This 2,312 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

50 52 Willow Lane sold for $510,000 on August 31. This one-story multifamily spans 3,760 sq. ft.

23 Bayview Park Parkway sold for $80,000 on August 31. This 924 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

515 Park Avenue sold for $1,750,000 on August 31. This 3,100 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

109 Dawn Marie Drive sold for $1,250,000 on September 1. This 3,379 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

21 Lambie Court sold for $1,225,000 on September 2. This 3,486 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

165 Hummock Avenue sold for $1,225,000 on September 1. This 2,501 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

17 Ann Hutchinson Court sold for $975,000 on September 3. This 3,504 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

319 Riverside Street sold for $765,000 on August 31. This 1,844 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 Borden Farm Road sold for $650,000 on September 3. This 2,865 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

131 Ferry Landing Circle #6B sold for $575,000 on September 3. This 2,211 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

31 Mail Coach Road sold for $442,000 on August 31. This 1,224 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

86 Seafare Lane #2B sold for $387,500 on September 3. This 1,362 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

112 King Phillip Street sold for $370,000 on August 30. This 1,498 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

14 Ash Street #c sold for $240,000 on August 31. This 856 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

30 Melrose Avenue sold for $1,650,000 on August 31. This 2,808 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

63 Buoy Street sold for $405,000 on August 31. This 720 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Tiverton

11 Watermark Drive #073 sold for $999,0000 on September 1. This 2,350 sq. ft condo has 3 beds and 4 baths.

63 Mark Drive sold for $435,000 on September 1. This 1,688 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

25 E East Dion Avenue sold for $325,000 on August 31. This 1,826 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

136 Riverside Drive #5 sold for $270,000 on September 3. This 1,100 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2 baths.

80 Church Street sold for $245,000 on September 3. This 1,502 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Little Compton

6 Long Highway sold for $797,000 on August 30. This 1,818 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

14 East View Drive sold for $460,000 on August 31. This 1,290 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

