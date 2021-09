Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

26 Brown and Howard #201 sold for $2,275,000 on September 24. This 2,556 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

11 Harrison Avenue #D4 sold for $2,295,000 on September 23. This 2,446 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

529 Bellevue Avenue sold for $6,600,000 on September 24. This 7,624 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 8 baths.

14 Homer Street sold for $611,000 on September 24. This 1,573 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

15 Hammersmith Road #14A sold for $775,000 on September 24. This 1,956 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

31 Bowery Street sold for $5,200,000 on September 22. This 6,613 sq. ft home has 11 beds and 10 baths.

11 S Baptist Street sold for $690,000 on September 21. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

13 Holland Street #2 or B sold for $415,000 on September 20. This 1,018 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

14 Brinley Street #1 sold for $300,000 on September 20. This 631 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

154 Eustis Avenue sold for $1,200,000 on September 20. This 2,160 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

11 Sagamore Street sold for $459,000 on September 20. This 1,852 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Middletown

109 Wolcott Avenue sold for $1,060,000 on September 23. This 3,800 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 6 baths.

Portsmouth

3 Fox Run sold for $399,000 on September 22. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

30 Moitoza Lane sold for $650,000 on September 21. This 1,026 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

297 Glen Road sold for $1,105,000 on September 21. This 2,402 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

66 Rebels Way #BH 26 sold for $586,000 on September 21. This 2,321 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths.

26 Cherokee Drive sold for $530,000 on September 21. This 2,194 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

12 Ann Avenue sold for $413,000 on September 20. This 1,908 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

Nothing to report.

Tiverton

2156 Main Road sold for $379,000 on September 20. This 1,008 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Little Compton

Nothing to report.