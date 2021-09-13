Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

626 Bellevue Avenue sold for $30,000,000 on September 9. This 15,893 sq. ft home has 16 bedrooms and 11.3 baths.

339 Ocean (Lot B & Lot 38) Avenue sold for $16,000,000 on September 7. This 8,027 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 6.3 baths.

4 Barney Street sold for $1,016,500 on September 7. This 2,168 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

34 Extension Street sold for $789,100 on September 10. This 1,525 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

3 Bedlow Place sold for $350,000 on September 10. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

114 Harrison Avneue #B15 sold for $995,000 on September 9. This 1,992 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2 baths.

26 W Narragansett Avenue #14 sold for $460,000 on September 9. This 1,227 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2 baths.

14 14.5 Kay Street sold for $2,400,000 on September 8. This three-story multi-family spans 7,766 sq. ft.

Middletown

309 Corey Lane sold for $444,500 on September 9. This 1,400 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Portsmouth

10 Crestview Drive sold for $875,000 on September 9. This 2,536 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

24 Reise Terrace sold for $532,000 on September 8. This 2,016 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

116 Carnegie Abbey Lane #116 sold for $1,500,000 on September 10. This 3,459 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

1 Tower Drive #1206 sold for $640,000 on September 8. This 1,800 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

Nothing to report.

Tiverton

72 Fogland Road sold for $3,270,000 on September 7. This 4,827 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4.2 baths.

15 Pointview Drive sold for $1,650,000 on September 10. This 1,790 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

13 John Duggan Road sold for $275,000 on September 7. This 1,404 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

191 West Main Road sold for $1,190,000 on September 9. This 3,392 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths.

35 Seaspray Way sold for $1,034,000 on September 10. This 2,146 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

