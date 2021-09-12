Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport on September 12, 1953.

Its is estimated that between 750 – 800 guests, including many notable individuals attended the wedding on Spring Street and an additional 400 – 450 attended the reception at Hammersmith Farm.

At the time of the wedding, Senator Kennedy was 36 years old and Jacqueline was 24 years old.

In 1961, the couple would become the youngest president and first lady in American history.

All Photos From The JFK Library:

For More Visit – The Wedding of John and Jacqueline Kennedy

For More Info and Photo Visit John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

The Latest From What's Up Newp