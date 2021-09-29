The Preservation Society of Newport County will host its 2021 Fall Lecture Series, Maker and Muse: Sculpting the Gilded Age, beginning October 7.

This series of three lectures will examine how the figurative art of the late 19th and early 20th centuries was shaped not only by the sculptors themselves but also by their models and muses. The first two lectures will be held live at Rosecliff and will also be accessible via Zoom. The third lecture will be via Zoom only.

Attendance is FREE but registration is required. Visit www.newportmansions.org to learn more and to register.

The series begins Thursday, October 7, at 6 p.m. with “The Goddess-Like Hettie Anderson, a Forgotten African-American Muse.”Writer and scholar Eve Kahn will discuss Hettie Anderson, the model who posed for and inspired some of the greatest sculptors of the Gilded Age. This lecture will be live at Rosecliff and accessible via Zoom.

On Thursday, October 21, at 6 p.m. the series continues with “Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller: Race, Space, and the Making of a Professional Woman Artist.” Jessica Roscio, Director and Curator of the Danforth Art Museum at Framingham State University (which houses the contents of Fuller’s home studio), will examine the sculptor’s experience as an African-American and a woman, wife and mother at the turn of the 20th century, and how it influenced her powerful art. This lecture will also be live at Rosecliff and available via Zoom.

The series closes Thursday, November 4, at 6 p.m. with “Bessie Potter Vonnoh and Sculpture for the American Home.” Vonnoh was famous in the early 20th century for her small bronze sculptures and garden statuary, often depicting mothers and children. Julie Aronson, Curator of American Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings at the Cincinnati Art Museum, will show how Vonnoh helped broaden the audience for high-quality sculpture. This lecture is via Zoom only.