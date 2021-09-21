Newport, RI – Today marks the 82nd anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.
The New England Hurricane of 1938 was the first major hurricane to strike New England since 1869. The tide was even higher than usual because of the autumnal equinox and full moon.
The storm surge hit Westerly, Rhode Island at 3:50 pm EDT, resulting in 100 deaths. Newport recorded the highest water level of the storm at 3.53 meters above mean sea level according to a NOAA study.
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island (Updated)
- What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24
- Legislation signed that makes civics education proficiency a requirement for all public high school graduates
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 21
- On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport
- On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm
- Ticket Giveaway – Walden playing at Narragansett Brewery Friday, Sept. 24
- “This American Life” contributor David Sedaris coming to Jane Pickens Theater Sept. 28-29
- RI Arts and Humanities Councils award nearly $1 million in grants with federal funds to 121 culture, humanities, arts nonprofits
- Pell Bridge to transition to all-electronic tolling on October 27