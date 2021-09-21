Newport, RI – Today marks the 82nd anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.

The New England Hurricane of 1938 was the first major hurricane to strike New England since 1869.  The tide was even higher than usual because of the autumnal equinox and full moon.

The storm surge hit Westerly, Rhode Island at 3:50 pm EDT, resulting in 100 deaths. Newport recorded the highest water level of the storm at 3.53 meters above mean sea level according to a NOAA study.

