President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on September 22, 1962.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has a full (incredible) photo gallery from the event here – PRESIDENT KENNEDY WATCHES THE 4TH AMERICA’S CUP RACE

One year later the President returned to Newport with his family and spent the weekend at Hammersmith Farm and around Newport.

The Latest From What's Up Newp

Never Miss A Story, Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Belmore has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Belmore also serves as the Sr. Editor - North America for Mountain News - publisher of OnTheSnow. In his spare time, Belmore serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Belmore is also a member and supporter of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.