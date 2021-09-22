President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on September 22, 1962.
The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has a full (incredible) photo gallery from the event here – PRESIDENT KENNEDY WATCHES THE 4TH AMERICA’S CUP RACE
One year later the President returned to Newport with his family and spent the weekend at Hammersmith Farm and around Newport.
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Gubernatorial candidate Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation on Wednesday
- On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport
- Vaccinate the Ocean State: Mini-grants available to nonprofits, organizations to support vaccine promotion
- Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island (Updated)
- What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24
- Legislation signed that makes civics education proficiency a requirement for all public high school graduates
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 21
- On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport
- On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm
- Ticket Giveaway – Walden playing at Narragansett Brewery Friday, Sept. 24