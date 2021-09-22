President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy attended the fourth race of the 1962 America’s Cup aboard the USS Joseph P. Kennedy, Jr., off the coast of Newport on September 22, 1962.

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has a full (incredible) photo gallery from the event here – PRESIDENT KENNEDY WATCHES THE 4TH AMERICA’S CUP RACE

One year later the President returned to Newport with his family and spent the weekend at Hammersmith Farm and around Newport.

