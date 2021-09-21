President John F. Kennedy’s family during a weekend at Hammersmith Farm, Newport, Rhode Island, and in the area. With President Kennedy are First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Caroline Kennedy, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Under Secretary of the Navy Paul B. “Red” Fay Jr. and his family.
Video via President John Fitzgerald Kennedy
