Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Newport
15 Earl Avenue sold for $760,000 on September 15. This 2,214 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
2 Dearborn Street sold for $1,200,000 on September 16. This 4,152 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.
65 Burnside Avenue sold for $775,000 on September 16. This 4,148 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 2 baths.
24 Brown and Howard #301 sold for $2,295,000 on September 15. This 2,459 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 3 baths.
4 Clinton Avenue sold for $405,000 on September 13. This 1,406 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
21 Whitwell Avenue sold for $650,000 on September 13. This 1,231 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
Middletown
625 Turner Road sold for $550,000 on September 17. This 1,467 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
317 Browns Lane sold for $845,000 on September 15. This 3,650 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.
228 Indian Avenue sold for $3,440,000 on September 15. This 3,867 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths.
19 Casey Drive sold for $454,000 on September 13. This 1,890 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
Portsmouth
075 Holbrook Avenue sold for $295,000 on September 17. This 916 sq. ft Prudence Island home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
29 Union Street sold for $420,000 on September 16. This 1,632 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
219 Rolling Hill Road sold for $560,000 on September 14. This 2,022 sq. ft home has 2 bed and 3 baths.
41 Valley Lane #D 1 sold for $435,000 on September 15. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
176 Turnpike Avenue sold for $285,000 on September 13. This 1,395 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.
48 Easton Avenue sold for $529,000 on September 13. This 1,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
Jamestown
15 Dumpling Drive sold for $6,000,000 on September 17. This 7,306 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 7 baths.
33 Brook Street sold for $2,195,000 on September 13. This 2,957 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
Tiverton
1888 Main Road sold for $1,150,000 on September 17. This 2,075 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
54 Randolph Avenue sold for $385,000 on September 15. This 2,646 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths.
620 Old Colony Terrace sold for $768,000 on September 14. This 2,707 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
3425 Main Road sold for $950,000 on September 14. This 2,105 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.
33 Blackbird Court sold for $198,000 on September 13. This 1,173 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Little Compton
9 Pleasant View Drive sold for $800,000 on September 15. This 3,146 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
32 Highland Avenue sold for $775,000 on September 13. This 2,902 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
The Latest From What's Up Newp
- Gamm Theatre launches fellowship program for emerging artists
- Just Sold: The 25 homes sold in Newport County this past week
- Gubernatorial candidate Treasurer Seth Magaziner joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation on Wednesday
- On This Day – September 22, 1962: President Kennedy and Jacqueline watch 4th America’s Cup Race off the Coast of Newport
- Vaccinate the Ocean State: Mini-grants available to nonprofits, organizations to support vaccine promotion
- Olympic Swimmer Elizabeth Beisel will make a record-breaking swim to Block Island (Updated)
- What’s Up Interview: Ben Folds coming to The Vets Friday, Sept. 24
- Legislation signed that makes civics education proficiency a requirement for all public high school graduates
- Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: September 21
- On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport