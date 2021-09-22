Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

15 Earl Avenue sold for $760,000 on September 15. This 2,214 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

2 Dearborn Street sold for $1,200,000 on September 16. This 4,152 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

65 Burnside Avenue sold for $775,000 on September 16. This 4,148 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 2 baths.

24 Brown and Howard #301 sold for $2,295,000 on September 15. This 2,459 sq. ft condo has 2 beds and 3 baths.

4 Clinton Avenue sold for $405,000 on September 13. This 1,406 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

21 Whitwell Avenue sold for $650,000 on September 13. This 1,231 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

625 Turner Road sold for $550,000 on September 17. This 1,467 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

317 Browns Lane sold for $845,000 on September 15. This 3,650 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3 baths.

228 Indian Avenue sold for $3,440,000 on September 15. This 3,867 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 6 baths.

19 Casey Drive sold for $454,000 on September 13. This 1,890 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

Portsmouth

075 Holbrook Avenue sold for $295,000 on September 17. This 916 sq. ft Prudence Island home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

29 Union Street sold for $420,000 on September 16. This 1,632 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

219 Rolling Hill Road sold for $560,000 on September 14. This 2,022 sq. ft home has 2 bed and 3 baths.

41 Valley Lane #D 1 sold for $435,000 on September 15. This 1,101 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

176 Turnpike Avenue sold for $285,000 on September 13. This 1,395 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

48 Easton Avenue sold for $529,000 on September 13. This 1,840 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Jamestown

15 Dumpling Drive sold for $6,000,000 on September 17. This 7,306 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 7 baths.

33 Brook Street sold for $2,195,000 on September 13. This 2,957 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

1888 Main Road sold for $1,150,000 on September 17. This 2,075 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

54 Randolph Avenue sold for $385,000 on September 15. This 2,646 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 4 baths.

620 Old Colony Terrace sold for $768,000 on September 14. This 2,707 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

3425 Main Road sold for $950,000 on September 14. This 2,105 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.

33 Blackbird Court sold for $198,000 on September 13. This 1,173 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

9 Pleasant View Drive sold for $800,000 on September 15. This 3,146 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

32 Highland Avenue sold for $775,000 on September 13. This 2,902 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

The Latest From What's Up Newp