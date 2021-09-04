Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Featured Listing of the Week: 25 Mathew Rd, Tiverton, RI

Listed by Tyler Bernadyn – Fitzpatrick Team

25 Mathew Road, Tiverton

Welcome to 25 Mathew Road in Tiverton. Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood off of Main Road, this oversized Cape offers over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home is highlighted by a spacious living room with skylights and a wood-burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, a first-floor primary bedroom, central air as well as 3 recently installed mini-split systems, a new roof, a new septic system, new replacement windows, and a new back deck. The yard is partially fenced and offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. A large sunroom connects the two-car garage to the home and has endless potential to become a more dedicated year-round living space. If you value space and proximity, look no further than 25 Mathew Road.

Open Houses Happening This Weekend

Newport

10 Hope Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $850,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

5 Annandale Road | 4 beds, 2 baths | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm

2 Tyler Street | 5 beds, 2.1 baths | $689,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm

5 Dresser Street | 7 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,075,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

15 Dean Avenue | 3 beds, 3 baths | $550,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

553 Bellevue Avenue #16 | 3 beds, 3 baths | $699,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

9 Thurston Avenue | 4 beds, 2 baths | $780,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

109 Church Street #1 | 1 bed, 1 bath | $369,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

4 Greene Lane | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $639,900

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

519 Bellevue Avenue #3S | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $875,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,295,000

Open House on Sunday from 120 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Middletown

74 Gosset’s Turn Drive | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am

Portsmouth

14 Maize Corn Road | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $529,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $480,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Jamestown

16 North Road | 4 beds, 2 baths | $875,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm

26 Deck Street | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $989,900

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

140 Beach Avenue | 3 beds, 3 baths | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

725 North Main Road | 3 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,300,000

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

25 Mathew Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $415,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

206 E Songbird Lane | 2 beds, 2 baths | $229,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

211 Bridle Way | 3 beds, 2 baths | $435,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

55 Conanicus Street | 3 beds, 1 bath | $289,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

301 Bulgermarsh Road | 2 beds, 1 bath | $125,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

86 Tanglewood Drive | 4 beds, 2.1 baths | $679,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

Little Compton

306 West Main Road | 3 beds, 1 bath | $589,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1 pm.

7 East View Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $599,999

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

21 John Sisson Road | 1 bed, 1 bath | $873,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

59 Old Stone Church Road | 4 beds, 1.1 baths | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 11:30 am.

