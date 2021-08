Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

383 Gibbs Avenue sold for $3,605,000 on August 6. This 4,062 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5.1 baths.

23 Mount Vernon Street sold for $900,000 on August 5. This 2,074 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

3 Barbara Street sold for $751,000 on August 5. This 1,020 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

5 Sullivan Street sold for $660,000 on August 2. This 1,176 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

229 A Maple Avenue sold for $420,000 on August 2. This 2,028 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

19 Garfield Street sold for $410,000 on August 6. This 902 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

15 Hammersmith Road #24A sold for $670,000 on August 2. This 1,382 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

15 Everett Street #5 sold for $384,500 on August 4. This 748 sq. ft home has 2 beds and bath.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #205 sold for $250,000 on August 4. This 784 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

32 Dearborn Street sold for $1,289,000 on August 4. This three-story home spans 3,239 sq. ft.

77 Bliss Road sold for $662,500 on August 2. This two-story home spans 2,230 sq. ft.

Middletown

120 Miantonomi Avenue sold for $2,465,000 on August 3. This 8,686 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 9.2 baths.

91 Greene Lane sold for $609,900 on August 2. This 2,213 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

3 Baldwin Road sold for $540,000 on August 3. This 2,185 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

22 Rosedale Terrace sold for $381,200 on August 5. This 917 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

80 Codding Way sold for $799,000 on August 6. This 2,590 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

25 Wamsutta Lane sold for $500,000 on August 2. This 1,745 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

395 Park Avenue sold for $440,000 on August 4. This 1,340 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

501 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $425,000 on August 4. This 1,594 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

1 Tower Drive #706 sold for $560,000 on August 4. This 1,365 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Jamestown

28 Maple Avenue sold for $1.6 million on August 2. This 2,262 sq. ft home has 3 beds and .1 baths. (No photo available)

46 Bow Street sold for $512,000 on August 2. This 1,776 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Tiverton

4398 Main Road sold for $1,320,000 on August 3. This 2,785 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

23 Mallard Lane sold for $850,000 on August 2. This 2,912 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

116 Lawton Avenue sold for $765,000 on August 5. This 2,293 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

38 Summerfield Lane sold for $555,000 on August 4. This 1,748 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

1119 1121 Main Road sold for $425,000 on August 2. This 1,707 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

5 Roseland Drive sold for $410,000 on August 4. This 1,472 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

30 Rockland Terrace sold for $369,000 on August 6. This 1,665 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

82 Kearns Avenue sold for $255,000 on August 6. This 890 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

836 Main Road sold for $210,000 on August 5. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

171 Leeshore Lane sold for $881,086 on August 2. This 2,500 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

41 Yardarm Drive sold for $853,900 on August 2. This 2,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

289 Village Road #102 sold for $798,000 on August 3. This 2,169 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

Little Compton

4 Chretien Drive sold for $400,000 on August 3. This 960 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.