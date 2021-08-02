Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

225 Ruggles Avenue sold for $9,391,635 on July 26. This 10,530 sq. ft home has 10 beds and 9.2 baths.

21 Chastellux Avenue sold for $7,100,000 on July 27. This 5,000 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5.1 baths.

19 Stockholm Street sold for $645,200 on July 28. This 1,343 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

26 Mumford Avenue sold for $589,000 on July 30. This 1,320 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

50 Admiral Kalbfus Road sold for $410,000 on July 27. This 988 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

109 Church Street #3 sold for $360,000 on July 28. This 697 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

35 Pelham Street #E sold for $357,500 on July 28. This 810 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1.1 baths.

Middletown

241 Tuckerman Avenue sold for $1,265,000 on July 26. This 1,807 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

35 Bliss Mine Road sold for $705,000 on July 29. This 2,228 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

14 Pocahontas Drive sold for $535,000 on July 27. This 1,914 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

1 Wood Road sold for $445,000 on July 26. This 1,552 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

28 Stockton Drive sold for $355,000 on July 30. This 1,116 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

50 Eastover Road sold for $3, 200,000 on July 26. This 6,597 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 5.2 baths.

33 Strawberry Lane sold for $1,406,250 on July 26. This 3,407 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

1115 Anthony Road sold for $1,005,000 on July 29. This 2,176 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4 baths.

25 Mary Lane sold for $745,200 on July 27. This 2,489 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

5 Benedict Avenue sold for $625,000 on July 30. This 2,276 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

120 Pheasant Drive sold for $612,500 on July 30. This 1,330 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

14 Pioneer Lane sold for $390,000 on July 29. This 1,288 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 1 bath.

59 King Phillip Street sold for $335,000 on July 30. This 1,200 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

338 340 West Main Road sold for $406,000 on July 29. This one-story home spans 1,536 sq. ft.

Jamestown

121 Steamboat Street sold for $699,900 on July 27. This 1,288 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

53 Conanicus Avenue #3F sold for $654,900 on July 30. This 1,309 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

274 Teaberry Lane sold for $800,000 on July 28. This 3,030 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

120 Horizon Drive sold for $515,000 on July 26. This 1,792 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

240 Hooper Street sold for $328,000 on July 30. This 1,154 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

60 Kaufman Road sold for $320,000 on July 30. This 1,254 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

1034 Stafford Road sold for $295,000 on July 28. This 1,150 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

23 Willow Street sold for $217,500 on July 30. This 546 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

15 Blackbird Street sold for $185,000 on July 29. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

100 Songbird Lane sold for $165,000 on July 30. This 1,300 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

Nothing to report.