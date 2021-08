Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

169 Ruggles Avenue sold for $1,325,000 on August 24. This 3,006 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 3.2 baths.

9 Chestnut Street sold for $1,225,000 on August 24. This 2,039 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

17 West Street sold for $775,000 on August 26. This 1,248 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

9 Loyola Terrace sold for $540,000 on August 25. This 888 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

37 Malbone Road sold for $462,500 on August 24. This 1,440 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

2 Greene Lane sold for $673,000 on August 26. This 3,218 townhouse has 5 beds and 3 baths.

2 4 Newport Avenue #B2 sold for $422,500 on August 26. This 1,240 sq. ft townhouse has 3 beds and 2 baths.

2 Lucas Avenue sold for $751,000 on August 24. This three-story multifamily spans 2,054 sq. ft.

20 Pennacook Street sold for $520,000 on August 23. This two-story multifamily spans 2,663 sq. ft.

Middletown

443 Wolcott Avenue sold for $1,100,000 on August 27. This 2,732 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

14 Little Creek Lane sold for $1,000,000 on August 23. This 1,073 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

106 Lighthouse View Drive sold for $891,000 on August 26. This 2,315 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

241 Compton View Drive sold for $775,000 on August 27. This 2,570 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

14 View Avenue sold for $755,500 on August 24. This 1,762 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

569 Turner Road sold for $750,000 on August 25. This 2,361 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

119 Gossets Turn Drive sold for $525,000 on August 27. This 1,320 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

14 Hart Street sold for $449,900 on August 23. This 1,450 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

20 Phelps Road sold for $505,000 on August 26. This 1,523 sq. ft town house has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

14 Hart Street sold for $449,900 on August 23. This two-story home spans 2,696 sq. ft.

Portsmouth

273 Indian Avenue sold for $4,050,000 on August 25. This 8,723 sq. ft home has 6 beds and 6.2 baths.

57 Slocum Road sold for $1,238,500 on August 27. This 3,296 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

85 Massasoit Avenue sold for $415,000 on August 23. This 1,555 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

36 Easton Avenue sold for $389,000 on August 26. This 1,350 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

60 Seafare Lane sold for $420,000 on August 26. This 1,417 sq. ft townhouse has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

58 Seafare Lane sold for $410,000 on August 26. This 1,417 sq. ft townhouse has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

Jamestown

37 Spirketing Street sold for $604,000 on August 26. This 1,356 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Tiverton

5 Wildrose Drive sold for $595,000 on August 23. This 3,500 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

44 Jiley Hill Drive sold for $525,000 on August 25. This 1,812 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.2 baths.

113 Fir Avenue sold for $415,000 on August 25. This 1,824 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

1722 Main Road sold for $395,000 on August 27. This 1,141 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 baths.

29 John Street sold for $355,000 on August 27. This 1,300 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

Little Compton

The Latest From What's Up Newp