Whenever we see big wind gusts, or bad weather, in Newport County (ok, maybe across all of Rhode Island), folks almost instantly start wondering if the Newport Pell Bridge or Mount Hope Bridge will be closed.

Here’s what weather restrictions exist on the Mouth Hope Bridge and Newport Pell Bridge, according to the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) website.

Mount Hope Bridge Weather Restrictions

High Winds May Restrict Travel

Travel accross the Mount Hope Bridge may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types under various extreme weather conditions, primarily during periods of unusually high winds. The roadway across the bridge is a state highway. Therefore, the allowance or prohibition of traffic is under the direct authority of the R.I. State Police. The Authority also is empowered to restrict or prohibit travel across the bridge.

Travel may be restricted when winds originating from directions perpendicular to the bridge are recorded in excess of 58 miles per hour. Prohibited vehicles during these period are typically panel vans, panel body/box trucks when empty, truck/trailer combinations when empty, house trailers, and motor homes. Closure of the bridge to all traffic will be considered if winds increase to a sustained 69 miles per hour in the above-specified directions.

The restriction or prohibition of traffic across the Mount Hope Bridge will be facilitated and enforced by the R.I. State Police.

Pell Bridge Newport Weather Restrictions

High Winds May Restrict Travel

Travel accross the Pell Bridge may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types under various extreme weather conditions, primarily during periods of unusually high winds. The roadway across the bridge is a state highway. Therefore, the allowance or prohibition of traffic is under the direct authority of the R.I. State Police. The Authority also is empowered to restrict or prohibit travel across the bridge.

Travel may be restricted when winds originating from directions perpendicular to the bridge are recorded in excess of 58 miles per hour. Prohibited vehicles during these period are typically panel vans, panel body/box trucks when empty, truck/trailer combinations when empty, house trailers, and motor homes. Closure of the bridge to all traffic will be considered if winds increase to a sustained 69 miles per hour in the above specified directions.

The restriction or prohibition of traffic across the Pell Bridge will be facilitated and enforced by the R.I. State Police.

Note – RITBA does not have any definitive weather restrictions for the Sakonnet River Bridge or Jamestown Bridge on its website, but has closed Jamestown Bridge in the past when high winds closed the Pell Bridge.

For more information and updates to these restrictions, visit http://www.ritba.org/Weather-Restrictions