Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

1 Ocean Heights Road sold for $2,955,000 on August 20. This 4,244 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 5.1 baths.

45 Berkeley Avenue sold for $1,620,000 on August 16. This 2,829 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

22 S. Baptist Street sold for $775,000 on August 19. This 1,268 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

22 Mc Allister Street sold for $735,000 on August 18. This 936 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

58 Friendship Street sold for $695,000 on August 20. This 2,362 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

519 Bellevue Avenue #1N sold for $950,000 on August 16. This 1,400 sq. fth ome has 1 bed and 1.1 baths.

158 Narragansett Avenue #V sold for $735,000 on August 20. This 1,328 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

401 Bellevue Avenue #318 sold for $434,500 on August 20. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

401 Bellevue Avenue #209 sold for $405,000 on August 16. This 960 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Middletown

198 Reservoir Road sold for $810,000 on August 20. This 1,747 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.2 baths.

1 Paul Avenue sold for $600,000 on August 20. This 1,318 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

1 Reardon Drive sold for $340,000 on August 16. This 1,480 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

412 Corey Lane sold for $609,000 on August 20. This 1,600 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

97 Osprey Court #12B sold for $530,000 on August 20. This 1,6424 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

391 Indian Avenue sold for $3,800,000 on August 16, This 4,099 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4.1 baths.

99 Black Point Lane sold for $762,500 on August 16. This 1,975 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

47 Church Lane sold for $699,000 on August 18. This 1,945 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

39 Hillside Road sold for $325,000 on August 16. This 864 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

15 Church Lane sold for $670,000 on August 17. This two-story home spans 7,282 sq. ft.

674 676 Middle Road sold for $576,000 on August 17. This two-story multi-family spans 2,280 sq. ft.

Jamestown

8 Meadow Lane sold for $1,500,000 on August 16. This 3,265 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

©[TEN] Real Estate Photographers. www.imageten.com

29 Gondola Avenue sold for $782,000 on August 19. This 1,760 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

18 Norman Road sold for $725,000 on August 20. This 1,100 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.

Tiverton

18 Simmons Lane sold for $675,000 on August 20. This 1,998 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

80 Bucks Way sold for $460,000 on August 20. This 1,512 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath.

86 Durfee Road sold for $334,900 on August 16. This 1,495 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

90 Briggs Lane sold for $311,000 on August 20. This 1,144 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

1299 Main Road sold for $180,000 on August 20. This 736 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.

5 7 Park Place sold for $399,000 on August 16. This two-story multi-family spans 3,292 sq. ft.

34 Metheun Street sold for $399,000 on August 19. This three-story multi-family spans 5,062 sq. ft.

Little Compton

No transactions reported.

