The content is brought to you by Tyler Bernadyn, Realtor for the Fitzpatrick Team of RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, Tyler offers confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, give him a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email him at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
Featured Listing Of The Week
The featured listing of the week is 25 Mathew Road in Tiverton!
Open house Saturday and Sunday 10:30-12:30. Offered at $425,000.
Welcome to 25 Mathew Road in Tiverton. Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood off of Main Road, this oversized Cape offers over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home is highlighted by a spacious living room with skylights and a wood-burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, a first-floor primary bedroom, central air as well as 3 recently installed mini-split systems, a new roof, a new septic system, new replacement windows, and a new back deck. The yard is partially fenced and offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. A large sunroom connects the two-car garage to the home and has endless potential to become a more dedicated year-round living space. If you value space and proximity, look no further than 25 Mathew Road.
Newport
17 Clinton Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $1,099,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
37 Elm Street | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,350,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
34 Extension Street | 5 beds, 2 baths | $750,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
43 Farewell Street | 8 beds, 4 baths | $1,324,900
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $999,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
16 Sherman Street | 6 beds, 3 baths | $1,389,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
525 Spring Street | 6 beds, 5 baths | $1,195,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,295,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
8 Congdon Avenue | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $450,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
21 Whitwell Avenue | 3 beds, 1 bath | $599,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.
44 Catherine Street #5 | 3 beds, 2 baths | #899,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Middletown
108 Tuckerman Avenue | 4 beds, 3 baths | $2,895,000
Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.
19 Loring Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $649,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
1726 West Main Road | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $300,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Portsmouth
197 Cromwell Drive | 4 beds, 2.2 baths | $895,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | 2 beds, 1.2 baths | $999,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
508 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $499,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.
8 Atlantic Avenue | 2 beds, 2 baths | $599,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.
Jamestown
710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $989,900
Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Tiverton
25 Mathew Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $425,000
Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
34 James M. Beardsworth Road | 3 beds, 3 baths | $499,000
Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.
293 Village Road | 2 beds, 3 baths | $835,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm
226 April Lane | 4 beds, 3 baths | $849,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Little Compton
59 Old Stone Church Road | 4 beds, 1.1 baths | $625,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.
35 Wild Cherry Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $749,000
Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.