Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Featured Listing Of The Week

The featured listing of the week is 25 Mathew Road in Tiverton!

Open house Saturday and Sunday 10:30-12:30. Offered at $425,000.

Welcome to 25 Mathew Road in Tiverton. Situated in a quiet, private neighborhood off of Main Road, this oversized Cape offers over 2000 square feet of living space, complete with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home is highlighted by a spacious living room with skylights and a wood-burning fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors, a first-floor primary bedroom, central air as well as 3 recently installed mini-split systems, a new roof, a new septic system, new replacement windows, and a new back deck. The yard is partially fenced and offers plenty of space for outdoor entertaining. A large sunroom connects the two-car garage to the home and has endless potential to become a more dedicated year-round living space. If you value space and proximity, look no further than 25 Mathew Road.

Newport

17 Clinton Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $1,099,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

37 Elm Street | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $1,350,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

34 Extension Street | 5 beds, 2 baths | $750,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

43 Farewell Street | 8 beds, 4 baths | $1,324,900

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

16 Sherman Street | 6 beds, 3 baths | $1,389,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

525 Spring Street | 6 beds, 5 baths | $1,195,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

50 School Street #3 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #2 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,295,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #8 | 4 beds, 4.1 baths | $3,195,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

50 School Street #5 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $1,495,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

8 Congdon Avenue | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $450,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

21 Whitwell Avenue | 3 beds, 1 bath | $599,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

44 Catherine Street #5 | 3 beds, 2 baths | #899,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Middletown

108 Tuckerman Avenue | 4 beds, 3 baths | $2,895,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

19 Loring Street | 3 beds, 2 baths | $649,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

1726 West Main Road | 2 beds, 1.1 baths | $300,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

197 Cromwell Drive | 4 beds, 2.2 baths | $895,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | 2 beds, 1.2 baths | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

508 Turnpike Avenue | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

8 Atlantic Avenue | 2 beds, 2 baths | $599,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $989,900

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Tiverton

25 Mathew Road | 3 beds, 2 baths | $425,000

Open House on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

34 James M. Beardsworth Road | 3 beds, 3 baths | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm.

293 Village Road | 2 beds, 3 baths | $835,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm

226 April Lane | 4 beds, 3 baths | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

59 Old Stone Church Road | 4 beds, 1.1 baths | $625,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

35 Wild Cherry Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.