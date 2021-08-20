Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Featured Listing Of The Week

8 Atlantic Avenue, Portsmouth

Listing Agent: Parker Sizeland – RE/Max Professionals of Newport

Charming, 2 Bedroom, 2 bath cottage with beautiful water views. Set back on the lot, eliminating flood insurance, and maximizing the views. Essentially rebuilt in 2007 with an open living concept on the first floor with radiant heat in floors. The kitchen has granite countertops, gas range and stainless appliances, ample storage, and a workspace. There is a full bath and laundry on the first floor. Pella Designer Series Sliding Doors with built-in blinds and retractable Phantom Screens bring lovely views inside and provide easy access to front decks on both levels. The two bedrooms on the second level are a good size with good closet space and additional storage in the eaves. Beautiful teak floors in both bedrooms give you a nautical feel. Icynene Insulation and efficient Viessmann Boiler make this an economical home to heat. There is Natural gas for Heat, Hot Water, Cooking, Fireplace, Dryer & also a direct line to the outside for your grill. The septic system was installed 10 years ago and is maintained on a regular basis. Minimal exterior maintenance allows you to enjoy your home and all it has to offer. Perfect spot for a full-time, second home, or rental. Close to Marina, golf, restaurants, and water access should you want a mooring. Make sure that you see this one soon!

Open Houses Happening This Weekend

Open Houses on What’s Up Newp are also brought to you by People’s Credit Union.

Newport

8 Champlin Street | 4 beds, 2 baths, $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

1 Commercial Wharf #38A | 1 bed, 1 bath | $629,999

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

525 Spring Street | 4 beds, 4 baths | $1,075,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

Nothing scheduled.

Portsmouth

8 Atlantic Avenue | 2 beds, 2 baths | $579,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | 2 beds, 1.2 baths | $999,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

213 Rolling Hill Road #213 | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $549,900

Open House on Saturday from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.

12 Ann Avenue | 3 beds, 2 baths | $418,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

10 Sherwood Road | 2 beds, 2.1 baths | $595,000

Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2 pm.

83 Long Meadow Road | 3 beds, 1.1 baths | $474,900

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

183 Armando Drive | 3 beds, 3.1 baths | $775,000

Open House on Sunday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

161 Narragansett Boulevard | 3 beds, 2 baths | $1,000,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 3:30 pm and on Sunday from 9 am to 12 pm.

Jamestown

16 North Road | 4 beds, 2 baths | $875,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

710 W Reach Drive | 4 beds, 3.1 baths | $989,900

Open House on Sunday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

301 Bulgarmarsh Road | 2 beds, 1 bath | $125,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

117 Lewis Street | 5 beds, 4 baths | $724,900

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

34 James M. Beardsworth Road | 3 beds, 3 baths | $499,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

21 Watermark Drive #75| 3 beds, 3.1 baths | $948,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Little Compton

21 John Sisson Road | 1 bed, 1 bath | $873,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

35 Wild Cherry Drive | 3 beds, 2 baths | $749,000

Open House on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12 pm..

178 Long Highway | 3 beds, 2 baths | $635,000

Open House on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.