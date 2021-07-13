Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Newport
485 Spring Street sold for $960,000 on July 8. This 1,963 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
61 Bliss Road sold for $560,000 on July 6. This 1,128 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.
402 Spring Street #3 sold for $456,500 on July 9. This 785 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
34 Farewell Street #2 sold for $205,000 on July 9. This 396 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath.
11 Clinton Avenue sold for $788,000 on July 7. This three-story multifamily spans 3,947 sq. ft.
30 Prospect Hill Street sold for $749,000 on July 6. This three-story multi-family spans 3,224 sq. ft.
7 Peckham Avenue sold for $665,000 on July 7. This two-story multi-family spans 5,223 sq. ft.
Middletown
41 Indian Terrace sold for $950,000 on July 9. This 2,349 sq. ft home has 3 bds and 2 baths.
4 Acacia Drive sold for $605,000 on July 7. This 1,592 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.
403 Valley Road sold for $565,000 on July 6. This 1,701 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
4 High Street sold for $562,000 on July 6. This 1,536 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
5 Barton Lane sold for $550,000 on July 8. This 1,732 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
Portsmouth
65 Friends Street sold for $790,000 on July 8. This 2,240 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2.1 baths.
9 Mount View Road sold for $771,000 on July 9. This 2,392 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
19 Karen Street sold for $675,000 on July 5. This 1,791 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths.
93 Emmanuel Drive sold for $624,900 on July 9. This 1,812 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
43 Lepes Road sold for $549,000 on July 8. This 1,935 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
037 Governor Paine Road sold for $540,000 on July 8. This 2,245 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
108 Ormerod Avenue sold for $365,000 on July 6. This 820 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
Jamestown
19 Clinton Avenue sold for $830,000 on July 9. This 1,530 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
107 Steamboat Street sold for $349,000 on July 6. This 736 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
150 Conanicus Avenue sold for $1,500 on July 7. This is a timeshare.
Tiverton
128 Arbor Terrace sold for $389,000 on July 7. This 1,200 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.
69 Roseland Terrace sold for $388,000 on July 6. This 1,376 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
286 Riverside Drive sold for $360,286 on July 9. This 1,470 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
36 Randolph Avenue sold for $324,000 on July 6. This 612 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
71 Starboard Drive #210 sold for $600,000 on July 9. This 1,648 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Little Compton
41 Big Drum Road sold for $950,000 on July 7. This 1,345 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
35 Indian Road sold for $450,000 on July 7. This 624 sq ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.