Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week..
Newport
79 Second Street sold for $2,400,000 on July 15. This 3,410 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4.1 baths.
53 Everett Street sold for $990,000 on July 15. This 2,067 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
7 Hammond Street sold for $680,000 on July 12. This 1,312 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
18 Narragansett Avenue sold for $675,000 on July 15. This 1,510 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.
2 Ashurst Place sold for $505,000 on July 14. This 1,361 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.
35 Chastellux Avenue #K sold for $695,000 on July 15. This 1,200 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
97 Narragansett Avenue #M6 sold for $495,000 on July 16, This 1,130 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1.1 baths.
494 Broadway sold for $710,000 on July 15. This three-story multi-family spans 3,499 sq. ft.
30 Howard Street sold for $705,000 on July 14. This three-story multi-family spans 2,160 sq. ft.
Middletown
187 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $675,000 on July 16. This 1,407 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2.1 baths.
Portsmouth
60 Riverside Avenue sold for $750,000 on July 13. This 1,344 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
14 Hope Avenue sold for $400,000 on July 15. This 1,522 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
25 Sagamore Street sold for $372,000 on July 12. This 864 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
Patience Way on Prudence Island sold for $365,000 on July 13. This 609 sq. ft home has 2 beds and .1 bath.
177 Water Street sold for $955,000 on July 15. This three-story multifamily spans 6,376 sq. ft.
265 267 Middle Road sold for $410,000 on July 14. This one-story multi-family spans 3,896 sq. ft.
Jamestown
400 East Shore Road sold for $6,295,000 on July 15. This 5,084 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 4.2 baths.
80 Umiak Avenue sold for $877,000 on July 16. This 2,646 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.
58 Stern Street sold for $680,000 on July 14. This 1,900 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2.1 baths.
454 Sampson Avenue sold for $500,000 on July 16, This 994 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
53 Conanicus Avenue #1F sold for $685,000 on July 15. This 1,421 sw. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
Tiverton
Nothing to report.
Little Compton
34 Pachet Brook Road sold for $650,000 on July 12. This 1,756 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.