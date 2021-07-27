Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.

If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.

Newport

708 Bellevue Avenue sold for $4.7 million on July 19. This 4,227 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6.2 baths.

47 Eustis Avenue sold for $500,000 on July 23. This 876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

16 Thames Street sold for $500,000 on July 19. This 749 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

24 Canonicus Avenue sold for $394,000 on July 19. This 1,210 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

17 Milburn Court sold for $387,300 on July 19. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Middletown

130 Cornelius Drive sold for $1,808,000 on July 19. This 4,377 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

61 Berkeley Avenue sold for $640,000 on July 19. This 1,828 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

Portsmouth

75 Prospect Lane sold for $850,000 on July 19. This 2,282 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

523 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $579,000 on July 19. This 1,664 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.

74 Linda Avenue sold for $505,000 on July 20. This 1,638 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

40 Easton Avenue sold for $450,000 on July 21. This 1,320 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.

193 Redwood Road sold for $426,000 on July 21. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

277 Union Street sold for $165,000 on July 21. This 1,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.

Jamestown

256 East Shore Road sold for $6.97 million on July 19. This 8,522 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 7 bathrooms.

1116 1126 East Shore Road sold for $2,600,000 on July 19. This 4,386 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.

46 Pennsylvania Avenue sold for $925,000 on July 21. This 1,764 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.

39 Grinnell Street sold for $925,000 on July 22. This 1,462 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.

Tiverton

24 34 Lake Road sold for $602,000 on July 20. This 2,024 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.

Little Compton

Nothing to report.