Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.
Instead, reader support and advertising from local businesses power our locally owned, independent newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution of $8/month means more than you’d think, and any amount helps.
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested.
If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold in Newport County last week.
Newport
708 Bellevue Avenue sold for $4.7 million on July 19. This 4,227 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 6.2 baths.
47 Eustis Avenue sold for $500,000 on July 23. This 876 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1.1 baths.
16 Thames Street sold for $500,000 on July 19. This 749 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
24 Canonicus Avenue sold for $394,000 on July 19. This 1,210 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
17 Milburn Court sold for $387,300 on July 19. This 1,040 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
Middletown
130 Cornelius Drive sold for $1,808,000 on July 19. This 4,377 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.
61 Berkeley Avenue sold for $640,000 on July 19. This 1,828 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
Portsmouth
75 Prospect Lane sold for $850,000 on July 19. This 2,282 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3.1 baths.
523 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $579,000 on July 19. This 1,664 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths.
74 Linda Avenue sold for $505,000 on July 20. This 1,638 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
40 Easton Avenue sold for $450,000 on July 21. This 1,320 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths.
193 Redwood Road sold for $426,000 on July 21. This 1,056 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1.1 baths.
277 Union Street sold for $165,000 on July 21. This 1,088 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath.
Jamestown
256 East Shore Road sold for $6.97 million on July 19. This 8,522 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 7 bathrooms.
1116 1126 East Shore Road sold for $2,600,000 on July 19. This 4,386 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2.1 baths.
46 Pennsylvania Avenue sold for $925,000 on July 21. This 1,764 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths.
39 Grinnell Street sold for $925,000 on July 22. This 1,462 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths.
Tiverton
24 34 Lake Road sold for $602,000 on July 20. This 2,024 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 2 baths.
Little Compton
Nothing to report.