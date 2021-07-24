Thunderstorms in the area forced Newport Folk to stay on their toes on day one of their Folk On event at Fort Adams State Park.

Around 4 pm a shelter in place was ordered for fans due to some weather rolling through. The delay immediately stopped all music and sent fans into shelter in place zones inside Fort Adams.

Hey Folks, some weather may still be rolling through. Stay sheltered in place for ten more minutes and we’ll send and update!#NFFAlert — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) July 23, 2021

The shelter in place has been lifted. #FolkOn!#NFFAlert — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) July 23, 2021

WARNING: We have information indicating thunderstorms may be coming to the area. Please be alert for future announcements.#NFFalert — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) July 23, 2021

Shortly after 5:30 pm and after just a couple of songs into Grace Potter’s set on the Quad Stage, organizers were forced to call it a day and ask fans to make their way to their cars and emergency shelters, due to potential dangerous thunderstorms and weather in the area.

What must have been a tough call for organizers and authorities forced an abrupt end to Grace Potter’s set and never saw Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats close day one of the festival.

Luckily for those attending on Saturday, Grace Potter will pick up her performance starting at 11 am on the Quad State.

We were so excited for @graciepotter’s set, we were crushed when we had to end the day early. BUT, we are thrilled to say that Grace will now open the Festival on Saturday morning at 11am with a full set on the Quad! Get there early, you don’t want to miss this!#NFFAlert — Newport Folk Fest (@Newportfolkfest) July 24, 2021

For those Nathaniel Rateliff fans, he will still perform on Sunday as scheduled.

