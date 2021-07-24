Our site doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content and newsletters are always free to read.

Thunderstorms in the area forced Newport Folk to stay on their toes on day one of their Folk On event at Fort Adams State Park.

Around 4 pm a shelter in place was ordered for fans due to some weather rolling through. The delay immediately stopped all music and sent fans into shelter in place zones inside Fort Adams.

Shortly after 5:30 pm and after just a couple of songs into Grace Potter’s set on the Quad Stage, organizers were forced to call it a day and ask fans to make their way to their cars and emergency shelters, due to potential dangerous thunderstorms and weather in the area.

What must have been a tough call for organizers and authorities forced an abrupt end to Grace Potter’s set and never saw Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats close day one of the festival.

Luckily for those attending on Saturday, Grace Potter will pick up her performance starting at 11 am on the Quad State.

For those Nathaniel Rateliff fans, he will still perform on Sunday as scheduled.

For more information on the Newport Folk Festival, visit www.newportfolk.org.

Ryan M. Belmore

Ryan M. Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.